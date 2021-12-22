Although White County Judge Michael Lincoln recently had COVID-19 and told justices of the peace Tuesday that “COVID is real,” the White County Quorum Court passed a resolution disapproving of vaccines being mandated.
Saying he now has “firsthand experience” regarding the virus, Lincoln told the JPs after the resolution was passed, “I know people who have died. I don’t know if it is truly the result of only COVID, but I know people who have died as a result of having it. I’m sure you do, too. Even though I don’t know what to believe anymore, I really don’t.
“I asked my doctor personally, ‘Could you tell what strain I had?’ and he said, “Not from a swab.” So I don’t know how they know if it is omicron or delta. According to my doctor, it takes more intensive testing to determine that from just putting a Q-tip up your nose.”
According to health officials, PCR or antigen test results have to be sent to health department laboratories or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing in order to determine which variant it is. The process can take several weeks.
Omicron accounted for more than 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States for the week ending Saturday, according to the CDC, becoming the country’s most dominant strain less than three weeks after its first case was reported.
Lincoln called vaccine mandates enacted by the President Joe Biden administration on private businesses with 100 or more employees, military, federal contractors and health-care workers “an ongoing issue,” although some of them have been stayed temporarily while they are challenged in court.
“Right now, it [the private business vaccine-or-test mandate] was blocked in the courts, but it has been released in the court of appeals,” Lincoln said. “That’s probably going to make itself up to the Supreme Court at one point or another.
“I will tell you that one of the big issues is going to be federal funding. That’s why some of the hospitals has been moving towards this requirement because they receive huge amounts of federal money. Let me remind you that currently we have $9 million in the bank of federal money, at least, maybe more in grants.”
White County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts added. “And more on the way, too.” Lincoln said the county has “another $7.4 million coming after the first of the year.”
Despite the federal funding, Lincoln said, “The battle of this is not over. We have every right to pass this resolution.” JP Debra Lang was the only member of the court to vote against the resolution, which doesn’t have any enforcement power.
Lincoln told the JPs that the vaccine mandates is just one of the many battles that has been looming. He mentioned the Second Amendment, the right to “keep and bear arms,” as well.
He told the JPs that it was important for them to continue to have dialogue with their state representatives and Washington, D.C., representatives. “Sometimes they say they don’t hear from us, which I don’t think is true, but if you’ve been watching what’s happening with Sen. Joe Manchin, you understand that there is a huge, huge push from people other than us to get our elected officials to do something.”
Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has said that he won’t vote for his party’s $2-trillion Build Back Better Act, drawing the ire of other members of the party and pressure to reconsider. The U.S. Senate is split 50-50 among the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast the deciding vote in case of a tie.
“I know some of you all have received phone calls about this resolution that you just passed,” Lincoln told the JPs about the measure to “protect health-care freedom and choice.” He said sometimes the justices are going to feel the pressure and have to make the decision about “how many calls is it going to take for me to maybe vote and how many calls is it going to take for me to maybe vote some way that I don’t really like to vote.”
Regarding COVID, Lincoln told the JPs to try not let it get them to the point that allows “the joy and peace of living in this blessed county to be rocked.”
“This should be a time of peace and joy among us and if you can’t look at what we’ve accomplished together and the reports that the treasurer gives us and the reports that Justice [Bobby] Burns gives us,” he said. “Please just open your eyes around you to see what we have and you are a part of that. You are a vital part of making this happen in White County; we couldn’t do it without you. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your service, your work. I hope you have a blessed and Merry Christmas.”
