The noise involved in operating data centers is not welcome in White County, according to county officials.
The White County Quorum Court unanimously passed an emergency ordinance last week adopting “certain rules and regulations concerning external noise attenuation of data centers and to prevent noise disturbance in White County and within its unincorporated limits.”
“We need to pass this tonight because it affects everybody,” Justice Bobby Burns said. “Data mining. Probably one of the loudest things you can ever imagine. I didn’t know they build these things through crypto money, this data where you get all these bitcoins and all this, and I can’t explain it all.
“For instance, Vilonia, got a permit it Faulkner County – one of the other counties and several other counties got them in there before they realized it – and they built these big, it just looks like a bunch of big warehouses. They have to run these fans to keep them cool. If you ever been outside with one, you cannot even hear yourself think and they are so loud people outside them are upset.”
According to the website sensear.com, “high-velocity fans” are used inside the data centers to cool down information technology systems, along with HVAC systems, generating “a tonal ‘whoosh’ noise (the sound of fans running and the humming of power supplies). Because systems within data centers vary from large to small, these noise levels can vary. As the systems become more concentrated and denser and additional servers are added, more sophisticated equipment is required to cool the systems. Constant exposure to these noises should be an area of concern.”
The average level of noise around servers can reach up to 92 decibels, while it can reach 96 decibels “within the server racks,” the site says. “In all cases where noise levels exceed 85 dB(A) for more than eight hours, it is well documented the impact that insufficient hearing protection can have on employees’ long-term hearing quality.”
Burns pointed out that the state Legislature passed a law in April concerning the regulation of “the digital asset mining business” that goes into effect Aug. 1, “so we had to August to get this ordinance in place.”
“This won’t necessarily say you will stop somebody from coming in but if you got all these restrictions that they got to meet for every decibel they can’t be at certain times of the night and all this, good chance they aren’t going to come to this county,” he said. “Some counties might not get it passed so they are going to lose and try to go to theirs. If we get this passed tonight, they are going to think twice about coming to our county.”
“... You don’t want one of these things next to you, no way.”
Justice Allen King added, “It benefits your electricity people” not to have them. Burns responded, “It does.”
The Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023 says digital asset mining businesses can operate in the state if they comply with “state law concerning business guidelines and tax policies; any ordinance concerning operations and safety; any rule or rate for utility service provide by or on behalf of a public entity; and state and federal employment laws.”
According to the act, the business has to “operate in a manner that causes no stress on an electric utility’s generation capabilities or transmission network.”
With crypto-mining, Burns said he always thought it was “where you do down and dig a hole and do all this. I was dumb. I didn’t know about all that mess.”
Digital asset mining means use of electricity to power a computer for the purpose of securing or validating a blockchain network.
White County Judge Lisa Brown said there are lots of fans and air conditioning units from what she understands.
Burns said that anytime a debit card or any kind of credit card is used, the data gets fed in and the digital miners can tell what amount of money is being paid for certain things. “They got all these algorithms and they get through and they produce these bitcoins and people use to research.”
County attorney Jason Owens said that proposed ordinances are being considered around the state, nearly in all 75 counties, he believes.
“The ordinance seeks continuation to a reasonable level, which is defined in the ordinance as 65 decibels during the day and 55 at night,” Owens said. “If you know anything about decibels, that’s still not whisper quiet but it’s a lot quieter than what they are putting out now. It would just require them to engage in some kind of soundproofing, some kind of acoustic engineering or whatever to reduce the sound because not only [does it create] the sound problem, it chases wildlife off; that’s been one of the effects that they have seen, a whole host of others problems.”
According to Owens, the reason the Association of Arkansas Counties has kind of pushed for this kind of legislation is because there is the opportunity right now to do something about it. After Aug. 1, he said, there would be no ability on behalf of counties to regulate the sound. “From then on, it’s up to the state, and they’ve already said they’re not going to regulate.”
Burns said if they data centers do not adhere to the ordinance, “they can be fined and eventually shut down for good.”
