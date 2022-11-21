Concerns over the daughter of the county’s 911 supervisor being hired as a dispatcher were brought up during an attempt to amend the county’s ordinance that establishes its at-will employment policy to remove language about department heads employing relatives.

However, the emergency ordinance was not passed by the White County Quorum Court last week, with a 7-5 vote and one justice of the peace abstaining.

