Concerns over the daughter of the county’s 911 supervisor being hired as a dispatcher were brought up during an attempt to amend the county’s ordinance that establishes its at-will employment policy to remove language about department heads employing relatives.
However, the emergency ordinance was not passed by the White County Quorum Court last week, with a 7-5 vote and one justice of the peace abstaining.
“It takes two-thirds majority to adopt an emergency ordinance. so that would mean it would take nine [votes] to pass,” County Judge-elect Lisa Brown said. “It did not pass.”
Brown said if the county tried to go forward with this item again, it would “start from scratch.”
The emergency ordinance would have changed Section B of the employment ordinance by removing “department head.” The ordinance, put in place in 2005, says that “no elected official or department head shall be allowed to employ any relative in his immediate family to work within the County Office or department he supervises and for which he is responsible. Immediate family shall include spouse, parent, child, stepchild, brother, sister, grandparent, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law or daughter-in-law.”
County Judge Michael Lincoln gave the reason the emergency ordinance was being requested, saying “the current ordinance prohibits any consideration of possibly a very good employee that could serve the county in some of our crucial areas. It limited the employability of a particular area.”
Lincoln said there are many children who like to follow the career path of their parents and many times that is in law enforcement/dispatch. “Our ordinance kind of prohibits some good employees that have the best interest of a particular employment area being able to even be considered. I think this would open up greater opportunities for us to encourage our homegrown children to stay at home and work under an elected official in a very crucial and valuable situation.”
“... We are struggling to fill certain positions because of the nomenclature of the job – 24/7, every weekend, every holiday – it really limits the number of people that want to work a 12-hour shift at night,” Lincoln said. “We struggled with filling seats and we’re fixing to consolidate and even need more seats.
“We are going to be in the position to need 24 dispatchers and we’re struggling to fill 14 right now.”
Justice Bobby Burns asked Lincoln if there were any department heads that have employees who are relatives. Lincoln responded, “I’m going to say yes, with levels of protection between the department head and the employee, whereas they are not directly supervised by the department. This language helps to eliminate any issues of confusion and any issues of a qualified applicant to be considered for a position.”
Burns said, “Do we not have a mother-daughter situation at 911 [dispatch]?” Lincoln said, “Yes, we do. We [also] have a husband-wife situation in the sheriff’s department.”
Lincoln said in his research, he concluded that if there are “layers of protection, it would be considered OK.”
However, he said he wants the responsibility in those situations to be on the shoulders of the “elected official” and not on the shoulders of “the department head.” He said that is his whole rational for wanting to amend the ordinance. Lincoln said the elected official is the one who is held responsible by county residents.
Lincoln said hiring and firing already is handled by the elected officials, and department heads are not allowed to do it because they “are not elected officials.”
“The department heads answer to the elected official so therefore all hiring and all the firing is upstream to the elected official,” he said.
Justice Debra Lang asked, “What are the levels of protection?” Lincoln said, “That the employee is not directly supervised by the department head.” Lincoln said at the 911 Operations Center, the assistant supervisor is over the daughter of the supervisor.
King said, “If she’s the department head, she’s still the boss, right?” Lincoln said “I’m going to say yes.” King said, “So she’s over her daughter.”
“We are trying to make it amicable for us to consider qualified applicants to be considered for employment to help protect and serve the county,” Lincoln said.
When asked why this topic wasn’t brought before the personnel committee, Lincoln said the members and chairman were contacted individually on it. “I contacted five of the six, and the ones I contacted didn’t seem to have an issue with it, so I didn’t feel like I had to call a committee meeting and spend county money [for an issue] that was going to go to the Quorum Court anyway.”
King said he understood what Lincoln was saying concerning the struggles with finding employees but asked if it gave the right to break the ordinance to get it done.
Lincoln said he doesn’t believe he broke the ordinance. He said the dispatcher hired was not related to him and he hired her, not her mother, the 911 supervisor.
King also asked Lincoln if he should have come to the court before the decision was made to hire the daughter. Lincoln retorted by asking if “every person we hire we bring it before you all or is it the elected official in a position to make those decisions?”
Lang said she had a concern about favoritism and said people are going to protect their family member. Lincoln said he understood what she was saying but the mother and daughter were not going to be given the same shift and the daughter would be supervised and trained by the assistant supervisor, so “all employment matters” concerning the daughter would go through her and be brought to him.
Lang said, “I don’t know, it just seems so gray to me.”
Lincoln said the sheriff’s department and 911 were unique because of the hours worked, such as nights, weekends and holidays. “It has been a difficult task to find people who want to work at night, want to work every holiday, every weekend. That’s the daunting task of filling these positions is finding people who don’t mind working Christmas, don’t mind working Thanksgiving, don’t mind working at night, don’t mind working every weekend.
“Our departments never close. The administrative office is closed but the jail doesn’t close, the deputies don’t close, the dispatchers don’t close. It is just primary to help for us to give an opportunity, to broaden our scope to get people to fill these critical positions.”
In every office, Lincoln said there is the possibility of favoritism, but to him, putting things in the hands of the elected official makes things stronger.
Justice Nathan Lincoln said if he was correct, this is an effort to clean up the wording in the ordinance. The original ordinance, he said, mentions “department head.” Judge Lincoln said there is no department head that can turn in a termination to the payroll clerk. “As far as I know, it has always been the elected official,” he said.
Judge Lincoln said his intent was to make it clearer who is responsible. He said he found it interesting that some of the justices knew this was about a 911 employee. “There’s never been a question raised previous to this of other situations where this has occurred.”
