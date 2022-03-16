It took the White County Quorum Court four minutes to decide Tuesday night who would be the new member of the White County Central School Board after the board let the 30-day deadline pass for appointing a replacement for Blake Moffett, who resigned Jan. 19 after the board voted 3-2 not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract.
The Quorum Court voted unanimously to appoint Brandon Martin, 33, to serve out Moffett’s term following the short executive session. Others who had put their names in for the position were Chad Froud, Kara Davis and Searcy Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Brian Wyatt.
Moffett’s term ends in November. He and board member Stan Yingling had voted in favor of renewing the contract for Stanley, who since has been hired by Searcy when his contract ends in June as an assistant superintendent. Moffett announced his resignation following the vote.
The White County Central School Board held a special meeting at the end of January where it decided that it would place replacing Moffett in the hands of the Quorum Court. However, county officials pointed out at that time that Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-611 says that the justices of the peace couldn’t get involved unless there were two or more vacancies on a board.
Judge Michael Lincoln said the law does allow the JPs to appoint a member, though, if a board does not fill the position before the 30-day deadline expires. “We had to wait until this statute was fulfilled.”
On Tuesday, JP Bobby Burns of Beebe made the motion to appoint Martin, a 2006 graduate of WCC, and the Quorum Court unanimously supported the motion. Martin, who also will be eligible to run for a board position in the fall, told The Daily Citizen that he will file in the fall. He ran against board President Larry Stevens in the last board election.
Martin and his wife, Lauren, have two children, Braylen, 7, and William, 4. He farms full time, raising poultry and cattle in Judsonia. “We bought that farm seven years ago.”
He said having young children, he “would love to serve all through their terms if that’s possible; if not, I will be a part of setting up their future so they can get a good start and determine their future.”
Martin said being appointed to the board “feels good because I did have a lot of support in the community, people making phone calls, It’s nice to see that people believe in me and think that I can do a good job.”
“I just want to thank everybody who made calls the the JPs on my behalf and I just want to thank everybody for supporting me,” he said.
Lauren Martin said, “I’m just really proud of him and the dedication to the school and the community and wanting to serve.”
Brandon Martin said hiring a superintendent to replace Stanley “is probably going to be the biggest challenge” the board is facing “because he or she will be on the frontline of the building project [being paid for by a 2-mill property tax increase approved by voters last September], talking with the contractors and getting everything lined up.”
“We need somebody that’s going to put in the work and somebody that’s really going to take the reins on it and know how big a project it is and how important it is to the school,” he said.
The purpose of the property tax increase was “for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities,” according to a pamphlet promoting that election.
Stanley said the millage increase would allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-that-20,000-square foot classroom building, a more-than-8,000 square foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas.
