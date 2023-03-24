White County officials are switching providers in preparation for the consolidation of its and Searcy’s 911 systems.
Although the state 911 board has given consolidation until Jan. 1, 2025, to be operational as one public safety answering point (PCAP] run by the county, County Judge Lisa Brown updated The Daily Citizen on a few items related to the consolidation this week following the White County Quorum Court approving Tuesday night $200,000 in new money for the county “to switch back to AT&T.”
“Five years we went with a different company, Solacom [a subsidiary of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. headquartered in New York],” Brown said, with the county accepting a bid from the public safety communication management company for a five-year service contract. “They were a new company in Arkansas. They had eight or 10 counties, several more projected to join in.
“Over the course of time, the person that worked for Solacom that was servicing the state changed jobs. We started having problems with the service that we received so our five-year contract with them expires in the second week of April.”
She said White County 911 Operations Center Director April Barnette is ready to go back to AT&T and AT&T said it is ready to switch it over so things are ready to go. “With consolidation looming, we certainly want to be in with a good company that is going to take care of us. We don’t want our 911 center to go down.”
In April, Brown said she hopes to have a meeting with the Personnel and Public Safety Committee and start taking on some of the 911 departments that the county is consolidating with. She saidBald Knob’s 911 has five dispatchers and wants to keep two of them for administrative duties.
“They have three that they didn’t need when we [the county] fully dispatched [for them] and we have three openings and have been dispatching for them periodically when they have shortages for over a year, so it was just kind of timing,” Brown said.
“We are getting a little bit ahead, the cart before the horse on that consolidation, but given the fact that we had openings, two of the three are certified which is a plus for us. Amy Barnette and I made the decision to let them come to work.”
White County and Searcy have the county’s two PSAPs but the state 911 board unanimously voted in August 2020 to approve distributing funding to 79 PSAPs statewide, requiring the consolidation of multiple PSAPs, including White County’s two. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act of 2019, in April of that year.
The one 911 PSAP will operate under one roof in the county.
