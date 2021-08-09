White County is on track this year for filing its most felony cases ever, according to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.
“[In] 2017, we filed 877,” McCoy said at last week’s meeting of the White County Quorum Court’s Budget and Finance Committee. “In 2018, 884; in 2019, 866. Last year, it slowed down some with COVID, [but] crime did not stop; we filed 803 cases.
“And so far as of the beginning of this month, we had filed 647. This is all felony cases; it’s not even district court – the misdemeanor batteries – this is all felony cases.”
McCoy said the county has had more violent crimes in the last 18 months “than we have ever had. I have been with the prosecutor’s office since 20 years and this is outrageous and it is not slowing down any.”
Recently, the county had a suspect (Terry Wayne Thompson, 52, of McRae) arrested in the March 2020 murder of 72-year-old Keith Crisco of McRae, the first homicide of 12 in the county last year. And in the past few weeks, it had its first two homicides of 2021, the shooting death of Patrick Allen O’Neill, 53, of Judsonia on July 27 and stabbing death of Pamela Varnell, 65, on Friday.
Jennifer O’Neill, 47, of Judsonia, has been arrested and charged in Patrick O’Neill’s murder, while Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob has been charged with his mother’s murder and the attempted murder of his father, William Varnell.
“Domestic violence has gone through the roof” as well, according to McCoy.
In response to the increase, McCoy is asking the Quorum Court for $18,853.86 in new money to make up for a 40 percent budget cut for money used to pay a victim’s advocate.
“We would greatly appreciate the new money,” said McCoy, who said the new grant year cycle starts in October. The committee voted to send McCoy’s request to the full court for vote next week.
McCoy provided The Daily Citizen with a memo from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration dated July 14 and addressed to 2021 Victims of Crime Act Fund applicants, from Program Manager Debbie Bousquet. The memo said in February 2021, the ADFA-Office of Intergovernmental Services issued a Request for Proposal for Victims of Crime Act Funds in the amount of $13 million for subgrants to organizations which serve crime victims.
“In response, DFA received 124 applications totaling more than $34 million in requests,” the memo stated. “Although the response was incredible, available VOCA funds will not support the proposals at the requested levels.”
In the past three years, the memo said, “the amount of VOCA funds to the state has dramatically decreased. In 2018, the state received $30 million. In 2019, $20,780,140 and in 2020, we received $15,424,391 from the VOCA fund. In 2021, it is anticipated that the state will receive approximately $10 million from the VOCA fund. During this same period, the number of subgrantees has grown considerably.
“As a result of the decrease in VOCA funding and to ensure two years of sustainability if the 2022 funding remains flat, VOCA applicants must reduce their submitted budgets by 40 percent.”
