“We lose women and men every day serving this country, so remember that each and every day that you get up and appreciate that,” retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief Gordon Borst told a crowd of around 100 attending the Memorial Day service Monday at White County Memorial Gardens.
Borst, a 1983 Searcy High School graduate, was the guest speaker for the service held by Roller Daniel Funeral Home. He said he joined the Navy after high school and “had a great 27 years."
"I know why I am here today — it’s because I was asked to be a guest speaker," Borst told the crowd. "I have a question for you, and this is: ’Why are you here today?’ There is no answer required right now but I can tell you if you look around the cemetery and all the flags that you see, that’s part of the reason why you’re here.
"And part of the reason why we’re recognizing the people who gave their lives for our country is ... I’m going to paraphrase because I’m not a theologian but in the 15th chapter of the book of John, Christ tells us it’s a commandment that we love each other as he loves us and there’s no greater love than a friend who lays down his life for another. And that’s what these ladies and gentlemen did during their tours of service — they laid down their lives for others.”
Memorial Day originally was known as Decoration Day and started right after the Civil War, Borst said, as a way to honor the fallen.
“Several different groups started it,” he said. “A group in Waterloo, N.Y., was finally given credit for starting Decoration Day. They would go out and honor those who died in the Civil War and mark their graves with flowers and that transformed into eventually what we know as Memorial Day.
"And Memorial Day is specifically to honor those who have given their life in service to their country. There’s over 1,350,000 men and women who have given their life to this country so that we’re able to be here today.”
Borst said only about half actually died in combat.
As Decoration Day transformed into Memorial Day, Borst said it took almost 100 years for it to be recognized and the date was moved from May 30 to when it is presently on the last Monday of May. “And that finally took place in 1968,”
Borst said the nation didn’t declare it a national holiday until 1971 so he said it’s a relatively new national holiday in the history of the country.
As a member of American Legion Post 106 in Searcy, Borst said he and other members “in conjunction with the Boy Scouts and our brothers and sisters in the VFW, we went out to over 13 cemeteries in White County. I know we put out over 700 flags.” He said there are other activities that the fairly new American Legion post also is involved in with area youth “and our intent there is to remind these young people of their patriotism, their ability to celebrate on a daily basis, based off of those who have gone before them and given their lives.”
In conclusion, Borst challenged those attending the Memorial Day service “to go where I have not gone, do what I have not done and succeed where I may have failed. God bless you. God bless America.”
In addition to Borst's speech, White County Judge Lisa Brown presented wreaths to Lillie Cook, wife of the late U.S. Navy Senior Chief Kenneth “Wayne” Cook, and Cook’s sister-in-law, Debbie Bond, whose late husband James Bond was an Air Force who served in Vietnam.
Before his closing prayer, retired White County Judge Michael Lincoln also shared a story about an old friend, Danny Patrick. “I still remember going to his funeral and seeing him laying in his marine uniform in that enclosed glass casket. Yesterday at church, I encouraged people who knew somebody that lost a loved one in war to either call them or text them or send them a message last night. Do last night, I sent my childhood friend, Jerry Patrick, Danny Patrick’s brother, a Facebook message and we reconnected. We hadn’t reconnected in probably over 50 years.
"So I want to urge you today, if you know someone who you know lost a loved one in battle, you know that they are mourning today, give them a text, give them a call. If there are here amongst us today, give them a hug and tell them thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.