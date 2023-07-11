White County officials are looking to “roll in” dispatchers from Bald Knob and Beebe as it consolidates 911 operations to meet the state mandate for there to be only one public safety answering point in the county.

White County and Searcy have the country’s two PSAPs, but the state 911 board unanimously voted in August 2020 to approve distributing funding to 79 PSAPs, including one in the county. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act, in April 2019.

