White County officials are looking to “roll in” dispatchers from Bald Knob and Beebe as it consolidates 911 operations to meet the state mandate for there to be only one public safety answering point in the county.
White County and Searcy have the country’s two PSAPs, but the state 911 board unanimously voted in August 2020 to approve distributing funding to 79 PSAPs, including one in the county. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act, in April 2019.
Full consolidation of the PSAPs will not take place until Jan. 1, 2025, when White County will be the county’s sole PSAP with all dispatchers being based there, including the Searcy Police Department dispatch.
“I’m asking to add three additional employees to 911 for the consolidation for the rest of the year,” White County Judge Lisa Brown said Thursday at a meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee. “Bald Knob is going to pay the full cost of one and Beebe will pay the full cost of two [annually].
“We already have the Bald Knob dispatchers working in our center so I’m hoping that these three, and that there are three in Beebe that want to come to the county, will just roll in. They’re ready, they’re ready.”
A motion was made to move the item onto the full White County Quorum Court, which meets next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, and it passed unanimously.
In another matter, Sheriff Phillip Miller asked that $70,000 from the Federal Drug Control Fund of $271,000 be appropriated for a new vehicle for one of his K-9 officers that is assigned to the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.
Miller said that the officer was driving an old Dodge Charger that finally “parted ways.” The cost would cover the vehicle and equipment it requires. “There is a lot more equipment that goes into a K-9 unit,” he said.
In regard to a $100,000 public safety equipment grant the sheriff’s office received from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Miller said there are some restrictions for its use. The sheriff’s office did apply for Tasers, he said. adding that the grant will allow all of the patrol officers to be outfitted with them as well as receive some training equipment that the office didn’t have.
Miller said both of the items he mentioned would be paid for by non-Law Enforcement Tax Fund money. The motion passed and also will move to the full court.
