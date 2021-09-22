The burn ban for White County has been lifted, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
The ban issued Sept. 15 to being the next morning was ordered “due to lack of substantial rainfall.” However, Lincoln said the county has received enough rainfall to lift the ban at this time.
“Please be cautious and do not burn if wind and dry conditions warrant danger,” he said. “Also, please do not leave any fire unattended.”
White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays said when the ban was issued that there had been low humidity and high heat and with the lack of rain, “wildfires are kind of growing daily.”
She said last Wednesday that the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department had been called to fires three times already that week.
“Structure fires can turn into wild-land fires and forest fires and they just grow and they spread so rapidly,” Bays said.
