The White County Regional Library System board decided last week to allow all of its libraries to set their own limits for hours and crowds for their buildings to be open after over a year of being affected by COVID-19.
System Director Darla Ino said the hours for each branch would be posted May 10 and she would like to see hours return pretty close to “our pre-COVID hours.”
“I definitely want some evening hours and Saturday hours,” she said.
The system is still “strongly encouraging that masks be worn” when visiting the library branches, Ino said. “We pretty much have had no problems with” patrons wearing masks, she said.
She also said she thinks the quarantine time for books and materials should be overnight now and cleaning will continue.
Board member Marian Colburn said she doesn’t think there will be huge crowd coming in at first since people are just slowly starting to get back out to go places.
In the circulation report given by Ino, she reported that the materials circulation statistics showed a decrease of 45 percent over the first quarter of last year.
“Last year at this time, the first quarter was impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic for only the last two weeks of the quarter,” she said.
She said a total of 58,596 items were checked out during the first quarter this year, including 24,874 digital downloads. Downloadable circulation was up 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. The digital downloads, she said, included 15,128 ebooks, 544 magazines, 8,663 eaudiobooks, 284 movies and 255 music files.
Of the physical items that were checked out, 72 percent were print items (books and magazines) and 27 percent were nonprint (movies and audiobooks). Of total circulation of physical items, 61 percent were from the adult collection, 35 percent from the juvenile collection and 4 percent were from the young adult collection.
The regional system’s interlibrary loan service loaned out 251 items to other libraries outside of the region and borrowed 265 items from other libraries for users in White County. Ino said a total of 327 new library cards were made in the first quarter, bringing the total patron base to 36,471 juvenile and adult cardholders.
In-house browsing of the collection resumed in September 2020 but curbside pickup, according to Ino, is still the preference for many of the patrons of the system.
Turning to computer usage, it was down by 68 percent systemwide compared to last year’s first quarter. This year’s number includes 1,351 computer sign-ins and 2,560 library WiFi sessions.
Programwise, 63 library programs were offered during the first quarter of 2021 with a total attendance of 7,587. Of these programs, 43 were virtual programs. Ino noted that virtual programming increases the accessibility and size of the audience. Attendance at in-house programs was 234 with the remainder of 7,857 being recorded as attendance to virtual programs, an increase of 18 percent for total attendance over last year’s first quarter.
This year, the summer reading program will begin with a petting zoo June 4 at the Searcy Public Library. Ino said the theme will be Tails to Tales. Outdoor and indoor programs will be offered during the summer.
Ino said everyone seems to be happy with the system’s new website design for whitecountylibraries.org. She said the website features a new logo for the library system and individual logos for each branch. The regional logo features a multicolor circle of eight-book/person images to represent the eight branches of the system. The individual logos show a single-book/person image with the branch name.
The Bradford Public Library has new carpet and new vinyl floor that was installed in March, Ino reported. She said the new carpet was long overdue and an improvement for the library that helps with the appearance and the smell inside the library. She said the new carpeting is “carpet tiles where individual squares will be replaced as needed.”
Looking back from the start of the pandemic last year, Ino said “there were two weeks from March the 16th to the 29th that we offered curbside and then after that we got notices from the state library about quarantining the books but then they couldn’t decide how long to quarantine the books.
“There was a period from March 29th to May 18th that we did not check out any physical materials but we did come in to work. We started doing inventory. We started doing in-house jobs at all the locations. We did a lot of digital but we didn’t do any physical items during that time. May the 18th is when we brought back the curbside service. From May 18th to Sept. 22nd, that’s when we started back our in-house browsing. It was limited numbers. Now we are just kind of gradually expanding that.”
