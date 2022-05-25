Voters gave White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s administrative assistant a promotion Tuesday.
With Lincoln retiring at the end of his seventh term, Brown was chosen to be his replacement by 56.02 percent of county residents who voted in the Republican primary, according to the unofficial results. She received 6,160 votes, while Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson got 2,767 (25.16 percent) and White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell got 2,070 (18.82 percent).
“I was very pleased, humbled by the outpouring of support and kind words and am very excited,” Brown said. Since she does not have a Democratic or independent challenger in the November general election, Brown will become the county’s first female county judge when she is sworn in Jan. 1, 2023.
“As far as I know, we’ve never had a female in White County to run or to win the county judge position,” Lincoln said. “There have been other counties. When I first took office, Washington County had a female judge and currently, Miller County has a female judge, so I don’t think really think it’s a sign of the times. I just think an opportunity presented itself and Lisa decided to avail herself of that opportunity.
“I think White County politics are known across the state, meaning that we’ve always had people interested in running for office which usually creates good campaigns and tough campaigns.”
Lincoln said he felt that one of Brown’s “campaign lines was probably the best I heard, that when I announced that I was going to retire, she decided that she could either be the next county judge or train the next county judge. And that is true. On day one, she’ll be able to field any phone call. She will be able to direct OEM [White County Office of Emergency Management], 911, the road department, veterans.
“I mean, she’s probably the most qualified individual that’s ever run for White County judge, including myself because I had lots of administrative skills [but] I didn’t have any experience in the Office of Emergency Management or 911 or road, but Lisa’s going to come in highly qualified and knowledgeable of knowing what to do. I’m just really pleased that she won.”
Brown said she is “prepared and ready to assume my new responsibilities when I take office next January. I ask for your continued prayers.”
“I consider it a privilege to serve the citizens as the next White County judge,” she said. I’m very thankful for the overwhelming support and encouragement I received throughout the campaign. ... Again, thank you White County for giving me the opportunity to serve you.”
By getting more than 50 percent of the vote in the three-candidate race, she avoided a runoff for the position. None of the candidates for circuit clerk were able to do the same.
Deputy Circuit Clerk Sara Brown, with 5,337 votes (48.69 percent) and Deputy Clerk Karen Gossett, with 3,061 votes (27.92 percent), with be in the runoff June 21 to see who will replace Tami King, who also is retiring at the end of the year. White County Tax Collector’s Office Deputy Clerk Kathy Baker, who received 2,564 votes (23.39 percent), was eliminated from the race.
“I’m just going to keep campaigning and reaching out to voters,” Gossett said. “I”m going to do it with honesty and integrity and go from there.”
Sara Brown said that she was “so excited” about Tuesday’s results. “I am going to continue to run a clean campaign and also to continue to utilize the same strategy I have done leading to the primary.”
“I want to thank you all White County for voting and let’s all pull together our support and get back to the polls on June 21,” she said.
There also will be a runoff for District 10 justice of the peace between incumbent Bobby Quattlebaum (557, 47.81 percent) and Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson (379, 34.39 percent). Jeremy James, whose name remained on the ballot although he withdrew before early voting began, drew 229 votes (19.66 percent).
The winner of the runoff will face Democratic candidate Mary Jane Parks in the November election.
Two other justice of the peace positions were decided in the Republican primary, with Doug Kennedy picked to succeed Horace Taylor in District 1 and Joel Pritchett being reelected in District 12.
Kennedy received 333 votes (66.47 percent) to defeat Michael Westergren, who got 168 (33.53 percent). Pritchett tallied 357 votes (57.12 percent) to beat Donald Starks (268, 42.88 percent).
Overall, 12,662 of the county’s 44,249 registered voters (28.62 percent) cast a ballot in either the Republic or Democratic primary or the nonpartisan general election. Of those, 11,486 voted in the Republican primary. In the 2018 non-presidential primaries, 8,935 of 43,020 registered voters in White County participated.
“Of course, the turnout for the presidential election [in 2020] was a lot larger, more people showed up,” White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said. “I was expecting at least 15,000 [voters]. We didn’t quite make that on turnout. I was kind of disappointed that we didn’t have as many participate.
“Overall, everything worked out very well. We had a lot of people learn that we have vote centers now and it’s more convenient for them now. I had a lady stop at one place that was kind of busy and she was going to work and didn’t want to be late so she just came on into Searcy and voted at the Carmichael Center and boom! She was happy with that, so I think we’re getting the word out that the vote centers are here in the county and they are here to stay, so I am hoping that all the voters are going to enjoy the new centers.”
There were a total of 4,823 residents who voted early in the election at either the Carmichael Community Center or the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office. “I was OK on [the] early voting [number]. That was about what we expected. The very first day you get a lot and then on that last Monday we get a lot of voters.”
He said he is hoping for “a large turnout” for the runoffs. “Normally on runoffs we don’t has as many [voters] but I would sure like to see the voters come out and make their choices.”
Tuesday’s election results will be certified within 10 days, according to election officials. Allen said as of Wednesday afternoon, his office had not received any requests for recounts in any races.
