White County Judge Michael Lincoln asked justices of the peace Tuesday night to “not to get nervous and not to jump ship” regarding the courts building the county wants to build on Benton Street that has increased in estimated cost to more than $26 million.
He said despite the price tag for the building “for our circuit court judges” more than doubling since last fall, “the issues that started this process are still at hand.”
“The two issues were security, being ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act] compliant, parking, prisoner transport, all those issues are still at hand,” he said, “and if you for some reason decide not to go forward with this facility, you will still have those issues at hand – bringing prisoners, transporting prisoners from across town, inadequate parking at the Mills Building, Wilbur Mills courthouse, so please don’t let misinformation persuade you not to continue discussing this project, which we will do in our next budget meeting along with the sheriff, who is going to have information as well.”
Lincoln told the JPs that the misinformation is being circulated on social media concerning both the courts building, which would be built near the White County Sheriff’s Office, and radios as they relate to the WCSO deputies.
A large number of Facebook posts have voiced opposition to the projected cost of $26,495,448 for the 33,900-square foot building. In August, the cost to build a 31,755-square foot courts building was given as $9.5 million to $11 million. Renderings of the slightly larger proposed facility were unveiled at a special meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Committee on July 12.
Justice Mike Cleveland asked Lincoln if he had thought about calling a public hearing about the court facility, saying someone had called him the day of the meeting to ask about it. Lincoln answered, “Nope, I haven’t.”
Lincoln said he doesn’t know if there has ever been “a countywide public hearing, but I do know this, some of the misinformation that is being put out on Facebook thinks this is a Searcy facility. It’s not a Searcy facility.”
The courts building would house the three White County circuit courts and the White County Quorum Court. After the committee meeting last week, the plans for the new facility were forwarded to the Quorum Court.
However, no other action was taken by either the committees or full court.
“I was not discouraged the other night [July 12] when no action was taken,” Lincoln said. “I knew that there would be no action taken because she [Treasurer Janet Hibbitts] was not here to give us the financial side, so I’m not discouraged.
“I know this is a process but we need to continue to moving forward with the discussion because none of the issues that started this conversation has changed and they will not change until we correct them.”
Hibbitts told Lincoln that at the next meeting, “we’re going to have to have a deep discussion about funding the project to see what direction the court wants to go.”
On Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee will meet at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Old Landing Road to discuss the new courts facility and hear a Scenic Hill Solar presentation.
Lincoln said at 7 p.m. Aug. 9, there will be a Budget and Finance Committee meeting at the White County Courthouse. “The purpose of that meeting is to discuss the courts facility and the sheriff, Phillip Miller, will be giving an update discussion on radios,” he said.
Lincoln addressed the concerns about police radios, saying that anyone with questions about them could call Miller and anyone with questions about the courts facility could call him instead of spreading misinformation.
“I’m going to remind you that White County is a large, large county and we have issues, we have challenges,” Lincoln said before holding up his cellphone and adding that anyone who has a cellphone knows “what I’m talking about.”
“If Verizon, AT&T and Team Mobile can’t solve the connection problem with all the money they have, I don’t know how the public thinks we’re going to solve the problem with ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money,” he said, “but I do want to inform you all, I have signed at least six, I think seven, grants for broadband companies to apply for the state money for broadband and I know several of them have already received that grant money and are working all over White County.
“There’s literally broadband going in all over White County, and I don’t know why people aren’t aware of that but there’s a lot of misinformation. This information, people are getting confused with cellphones, internet and radio frequencies and those are three separate issues.”
He said Miller “has been working on this for at least a year or more. He has to work in conjunction with our 911 call center. There’s no sense in him updating to the digital when we haven’t upgraded in the 911, but we’re in the midst of consolidation. All of these pieces are coming together, but it takes time and the naysayers out there are putting out misinformation, not only on the courts facility but also on the radio system. Please don’t buy into misinformation. If you’re not sure, call me, call the sheriff or call Amy [Barnett] at 911.”
Lincoln said some fire departments have used some of their quarter-cent sales tax money to buy digital equipment, but “it doesn’t work with our 911, so anytime they call us we make sure we say make sure you have analog and digital so that you can continue to communicate with us and then switch to digital when the time comes.”
Lincoln said there also has been a city that put a repeater up that does not communicate with the county’s 911 center. “They didn’t communicate with me or Amy or anyone else, but their new repeater is not programmed to high frequency. We offered to send our guy to go down and program it; they don’t want him to do that.”
“We’re still working as hard as we can to make sure we have as adequate coverage as we can,” he said.
