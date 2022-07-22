White County Judge Michael Lincoln asked justices of the peace Tuesday night to “not to get nervous and not to jump ship” regarding the courts building the county wants to build on Benton Street that has increased in estimated cost to more than $26 million.

He said despite the price tag for the building “for our circuit court judges” more than doubling since last fall, “the issues that started this process are still at hand.”

