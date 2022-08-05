The county has “half already in the bank” of what it is projected to cost to build a new courts facility, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, “and may be able to find more money.”

“I’ll tell you where $4 million is right off the bat that I didn’t throw out there, and that is in our reserve fund,” Lincoln said at a meeting Tuesday night of the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee. “We established a reserve fund to have money to do things.

