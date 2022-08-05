The county has “half already in the bank” of what it is projected to cost to build a new courts facility, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, “and may be able to find more money.”
“I’ll tell you where $4 million is right off the bat that I didn’t throw out there, and that is in our reserve fund,” Lincoln said at a meeting Tuesday night of the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee. “We established a reserve fund to have money to do things.
“I don’t want you to think that we’ve got to have, if we approve this in the September meeting, that we have got to have $26 million that night to start this project. We don’t. We have well enough money to start the project and keep this project going for a lengthy time” before the final payment would be due.
He said the county has the opportunity to use $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the facility plus about another $1.3 or $1.4 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.
According to Barry Hoffmann, architect for the project, and Adam Hart of Hart Construction, the raw cost for the building right now is estimated at $20.9 million and the cost with contingencies is $26 million.
Hart said it would be an 18-month to two-year project so it would probably be spring of 2024 if the county moves forward with it soon. The White County Quorum Court has not yet taken a vote on whether to start taking bids.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the White County Courthouse, there will be a Budget and Finance Committee meeting to also discuss the new courts facility, along with radio equipment for the sheriff’s office and possibly other matters.
“I feel like the Buildings and Grounds Committee’s work has been done,” Lincoln said. “You all have met several times along with the Budget Committee on this project.”
He said there seems to be some confusion on how the project has changed but before he got to that, he wanted to remind everyone of what he called “three or four major issues that drove us to begin this process of this project.”
“The main one is, of course, the Americans [with] Disabilities Act,” with handicapped-accessibility being an issue at the courthouse and Wilbur D. Mills court building, he said, with the Mills building being worse that the courthouse. “The second one would be the security of not only our court facilities and our judges but the citizens that are in those arenas as well.The parking situation as it relates to two of our three circuit court locations and the fact that with three different circuit court locations, there has always been a lot of confusion as to ‘what court do I go to?’”
Lincoln said an overwhelming amount of calls come in to county officials from those wanting to know where to go to get to the the right courtroom.
“These factors are still among us,” he said. “In my opinion, we decided a long time ago – and I say we decided a long time ago – that we want to move to address these issues, and that’s where we are currently.”
The property on Benton Street that would be used for the courts building was purchased in November 2019, for $564,463.15 from the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp., according to White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, and Lincoln said the county is “not proposing a tax to build this facility. There has not even been any talk of raising millage or raising taxes to build this facility.”
There has been “a lot of misinformation circulating, mainly on social media,” he said, adding that he knows one or two justices of the peace have received “ridiculous calls.” However, Lincoln said he has not received any phone calls questioning the project or asking for details. Brown said “just a couple” of calls have been made to her about the project. Lincoln said the last time he had checked with Sheriff Phillip Miller, he had not gotten any calls, either.
He re-emphasized the “factors” that have been involved with the changes in design for the new courts building: “One, the pandemic. Two, Americans With Disability Act. Three, security of our citizens and our jurors and our judges, and four, having a safe environment when our citizens have to go to court.”
“That’s what’s driving this. That’s what’s driving this,” Lincoln said. “It’s not the elaborate courtrooms that Judge [Craig] Hannah or Judge [Daniel] Brock or Judge [Mark] Pate want. They had some input.”
He said technology and “the change in our court system” is also driving the project. “We have courts today that did not exist when I first took office. We got veterans court. We got drug court. We got family courts that are different than we had before. Our judicial system has changed. We’ve got first appearances that are video. You saw all the TV stuff. You can’t hardly get to the bench anymore because of what they have to have.”
Design history
Hoffmann went over the “design history” of the White County Courts Building.
He said it began July 23, 2020, with a request for qualifications response, and then there was a Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting on it. At that time, the planned square footage was 21,345 with the cost being estimated at $250 per square foot for a total of cost of $4.2 million to $5.3 million. The square footage was upped to 24,170.
On March 2, 2021, there was another Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting. The square footage went up to 31,755 and the estimated cost increased to $7-$8 million. The square footage price estimate was still $250 per square foot.
On Aug. 5, 2021, the Buildings and Grounds Committee met again. The square footage remained at 31,755 but Hoffmann said the estimated square footage cost rose to $350 per square foot and the estimated price jumped to $9.5-$11 million.
On Oct. 11, 2021, the Buildings and Grounds Committee, along with Hoffmann and Lincoln, toured the roped-off site area on Benton Street not far from the White County Law Enforcement Center on Booth Road. On Nov. 15, 2021, there was a request for qualifications for a construction manager and Hart Construction was brought on board through a selection process.
On Feb. 8, a joint Buildings and Grounds/Budget and Finance Committees meeting was held and the square footage went up to 33,843. Square footage cost was still $350 “with concerns,” Hoffmann said. The price tag was estimated at $10.1-$11.8 million.
On July 12, there was another joint meeting of the committees, with the square footage inching up to 33,900 and the square footage cost nearly doubling at an estimated $620 per square foot. The price skyrocketed to the estimated $20.9 million.
“What’s gone on in the last two years in the construction industry is absolutely insane,” Hoffmann said. “We have seen numbers not increase by percentage, we’ve seen them increase by multiples. So a project that may have cost $200 a foot at some point back in early 2020 is $400 a foot, multiples, doubles of what it was.”
The numbers presented, he said, are based purely on square footage with some standard industry numbers plugged in. “It’s kind of like herding sheep just so we can keep it moving in the right direction. Until we get a hard bid number through subcontractors, which is what the next phase is through Hart Construction, we don’t really know what that number is.”
Hoffman said Hart explained “his guaranteed maximum price. He reached out to those various subcontractors and has gotten a number that they would build this project for absolutely as one contractor, no competition and that is to establish that it’s not going to go over this number.”
The contingency number on the project is $3.14 million. Furnishings for the buildings like table, chairs and desks are estimated at $1.2 million and technology costs are estimated at $760,000.
Hart said his company will write bid packages for every trade from site work to landscaping to finishing dry wall and painting. “Instead of having one electrician who we feel comfortable with their number and their ability to do a project, we’re probably going to have six or seven electricians bid,” he said. “Same with HVAC, same with every other trade.”
Hart said Lincoln and the Quorum Court will see where every dollar is spent on the project. “Every dollar we save on the project goes back to the county. Every dollar we save below that $20.9 million goes back to the county and so it’s a very, I would say, transparent and open-book process, and we found it keeps everyone’s interest aligned and we’re able to fight for getting the best subs for the best price, pass on any savings we can get during that process back to White County.
Hoffmann called the new courts building a 150-year building. He said those who consulted on its design include Arkansas Supreme Court Police Chief Pete Hollingsworth, Miller, Hannah, Pate and Brock, the White County Bar Association, the Quorum Court and the committees.
