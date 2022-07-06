White County Judge Michael Lincoln has issued a burn ban due to “lack of substantial rainfall and humidity levels” having created hazardous conditions throughout the county.
The ban went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday today and will be “enforced by and through” the White County Sheriff’s Office, the chief fire official of the various fire districts, the director of the White County Office of Emergency Management and the Forestry Service, according to the judge’s office.
In the order, it states that “an emergency situation exists in the unincorporated areas of White County and the hazard potential to life and property is hereby declared until such time the order is lifted.”
