White County voters will choose a new county judge next year for the first time since 2006 because Michael Lincoln announced Tuesday night that he will not seek an eighth term in office.
“I’m letting you know that I will not be running for reelection,” Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court. “I will be finishing this term and retiring. It gives us 16 months to finish up what we started, if we can. If we can’t, it will be up to the next administration.”
Lincoln told the justices of the peace, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving in this position. You don’t know how much I appreciate what you all do for the citizens of White County. I had informed my family Sunday and I am informing different folks tonight. I didn’t want to belabor the announcement because whoever is going to run for the next judge needs time to pray and decide and get busy.”
Lincoln took office in January 2007. He will turn 68 in December. Prior to becoming county judge, Lincoln worked as executive director at Camp Wyldewood for 10 years.
Lincoln became county judge when Bob Parish retired. Running as a Republican, Lincoln narrowly edged independent Dennis Gillam, getting 50.81 percent of the vote (5,756 votes).
“We worked hard and we prayed hard,” Lincoln said then. “We’ll be one county under God.” When asked about his 183-vote victory, Lincoln said he knew there was division in the county. “There was a diversity of opinions about who was best qualified.”
Lincoln, who is from Mobile, Ala., said he came to Harding University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He was a teacher in the Riverview School District for four years before taking on his first administrative role as principal of Judsonia Elementary School. He served in that position for 13 years.
Lincoln received his master’s degree in public school administration. In an interview with The Daily Citizen in 2016, he said “pretty much my whole life I’ve been in some kind of service line of work, whether it be a school teacher or school principal or an executive director for Christian camp or in church. And I’m proud to be a servant of the people of White County.”
He said advancing White County has been his strategic plan as county judge since 2010. According to Lincoln, this initiative has involved securing property and facilities for county offices, road paving projects, bridge replacements and other expansions.
As far as what is on his agenda when he starts his retirement, Lincoln said Wednesday afternoon that “we have a little less than 90 acres, so I’m going to spend a lot of time just on our place.”
“When you have a full-time job sometimes things get a little neglected,” he said. “I’ll spend a lot of time of our farm – we call it our farm, we don’t really grow anything other than vegetables. I got 20 grandkids and my wife and I have talked about doing some mission trips together with different folks. We have six kids. So, just keeping up with your grandkids in sports and in school ... most of our grandchildren live locally and just being open to God’s direction in what he will have us to do in the next chapter.”
Lincoln said he’ll turn 69 on Dec. 28, 2022, “and my last day in office will be Friday, Dec. 30th, so timingwise, it was really good.”
“I guess that was the big struggle that I really had, being 69 at the end of this term and thinking about working until I was 73 as county judge,” Lincoln said. “It was a hard decision to make because I enjoy what I do and I enjoy the challenges and I love, love local county government. I truly believe it’s the purest form of local government that you could be a part of. Quorum Court has been great. The elected officials have been great to work with.”
He said at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, county Treasurer Janet Hibbitts “came over and just took my hand, didn’t say a word, just took my hand. She and I have a close relationship because we work real close together.” He said he also has known county Clerk Carla Barnett since she was 12, Sheriff Phillip Miller since he was 8, budget committee Chairman Shane Sellars since he was 5, “and, of course [Justice of the Peace] Nathan [Lincoln], 43, is my son. Ss it just a close relationship with all the elected officials, so it was a pretty tough decision.”
Lincoln said he feels the county “is in great shape for whoever who decides to run and take over the helm. I think they will come into a good situation and that’s the way ... you always try to leave it better than you found it, and that is what we’ve tried to do all these years.”
