White County Judge Michael Lincoln is looking into the possibility of the county having an animal shelter where it could take “vicious animals immediately.”
“So this is what happened,” Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court’s Buildings and Grounds Committee earlier this month. “Faulkner County has made the decision to move forward with their animal shelter and purchased a facility. ...
“They have been collecting money through volunteer tax [for a shelter].
“They got up to $2 million with that volunteer tax, so I just want you to know we have another neighboring county that is making a pretty impressive move towards this issue of animal control.”
Lincoln said there is a kennel on Crosby Road “that doesn’t look like it is functioning anymore,” and he would be trying to locate the owner to see if that person would be interested in either renting it to the county or even putting it up for sale. He said he would bring the idea back to the Quorum Court to discuss it.
Lincoln said he has been in talks with other county judges about animal shelters, “starting with a place where you could handle vicious animals.” Referring to the kennel that is not functioning at the moment, he said “this place would be ideal for that ... .”
Lincoln said Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker told him, “you’d be surprised how many people give more” to the $1.07 yearly Conway Animal Shelter tax, one of eight voluntary taxes in the county, which also includes an $8 animal welfare and control tax. He said Baker was adamant about getting the shelter for the community.
The Faulkner County Quorum Court voted 12-1 in July to spend more than $400,000 to buy property for the home of its first animal shelter.
Lincoln told the justices of the peace he just wanted them to know he has not forgotten about this project.
“It’s all over the board what counties do” when it comes to animal shelters, he said. “Faulkner is fixing to jump in real big. I am just trying to look at something we can get our toes wet and see what it’s like. We don’t have a lot of expense, and see what the demand is.”
Asked how an animal shelter might be funded, Lincoln said it would probably come through the county general fund initially.
“I don’t anticipate it being an overwhelming amount, especially if we are just renting. We won’t know that until we get there,” Lincoln said. “I am still open to the idea of working with the collector, establishing what is called this voluntary tax. It is simple, we determine what amount is put there.
“From what I understand, the difference between the fire tax [fire department dues collected through the tax collector] is that not paying this would not cause it [property taxes] to be delinquent.”
Justice of the Peace Nathan Lincoln asked his dad, “Why the interest in a county-funded animal shelter?’ Lincoln told him the reason this came up in the first place was that several years ago the county had a contract with the Humane Society of Searcy. “Audit changed the way we do contracts where the actual service has to be provided by the person receiving the county funds.”
Lincoln said, for example, White County has a contract with the Child Safety Center of White County. “For that money we give them, they provide a service to the county that the county government can’t provide, and that is taking care of sex-abused kids.” He used domestic violence and the Red Cross as two more examples. He said the contract has to state what service is being provided.
Lincoln said when he “approached Searcy Humane Society, they would not give us a service to be provided. I told them just take five dogs; they wouldn’t do it so we stopped giving them money, and as a result of that ... in the large rural areas there is nothing for people” as far as animal shelters go.
“White County has made the news over the years with abused horses. Pulaski County comes and gets them,” he said. “So, from time to time it becomes an embarrassment for us. We are not being proactive when it comes to animal issues or animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.