White County Judge Michael Lincoln recently went over the difference between private and public roads in relation to county roads, “laying the groundwork” for requesting a public road ordinance.
He presented the information at last week’s White County Building and Grounds/Personnel and Pubic Safety Committee meeting and is expected to give a recap at today’s White County Quorum Court meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road.
Lincoln first asked the committee members, “What could qualify in the arena of what we call roads?” After “gravel and ditches on each side” was given as an answer, Lincoln said that was not what he was looking for. He then asked, “What are different types of roads?”
“There is a county road. There is a private road. There’s a public road. There’s a state highway and city street,” Lincoln said, before discussing the difference between a private and public road.
“They are not the same,” he said. “Most of the time private roads are a driveway, most of the time.” Another example mentioned was a road to a hunting club or a hunting lodge.
“What can you do on a private road that you can’t do on other roads?” Lincoln asked. “You can put a gate and lock it,” he said. He said as the county judge, he does not have any jurisdiction over that.
He said public access is key to a road being considered a public road, and the true indicator of whether it’s public is there will be public utilities.
“If you drive down a public road, you will see power poles, you will see indication of water, public utilities,” Lincoln said. “Public utilities … guess what they have to have in order to put them down? They have to have public access, easement.
“An easement is permission of the landowner for other people to use and it is found in a deed. That is the first thing as county judge when somebody says this a private road. I go to the assessor’s office and say, ‘Can we pull this deed?’ and I look for that wording. if it has that wording, it is not a private road; it is in the deed. Now. can you change that? You can’t change that very easy so access usually goes with the sale of the property.”
The landowner gives access, Lincoln said, and there are two types of landowners: the private landowner and the developer. What the county is dealing with right now, according to Lincoln, is there are no regulations on developers when it comes to this process.
“Many of you have dealt with these roads in your districts, the argument of what’s a county road and what’s a public,” he said, “and I’m going to be real honest with you, some county roads are not as good as some public roads. Some county roads don’t meet this, but they are already grandfathered in, they’re already county roads. There’s not much the judge can do about it.”
Lincoln said there are some county roads that are just farm roads, going across somebody’s farm land. “You got some in your districts and how they became county roads over the years, I can’t answer that questions.”
He said the county judge is the only official authorized to make a road a county road. A few years ago, Lincoln said, White County had a county road ordinance that dealt with a road coming into the county road system that eliminated anything but a chip-seal road being accepted.
“The county ordinance gave the details of what constitutes a county road and what constituted a county road was two layers of chip seal,” Lincoln said.
White County’s prior road ordinance, Lincoln said, required “6 inches of gravel, two layers of chip seal, all different kinds of things and then it had to sit there for a year and then it had to be brought to the Quorum Court for approval.”
“Do you know that’s unconstitutional?” he asked. “The Constitution of the state of Arkansas gives one person designation of a county road. So our own ordinance took it out of the hands of the county judge bringing the road in, put it in the Quorum Court to bring the road in. It violates the Constitution of the state of Arkansas.
“The county judge cannot rewrite the constitution in the state of Arkansas and that’s pretty what our own ordinance did. I knew that coming in and boy, did I ever get in trouble because I knew that coming in.”
Looking back on the Quorum Court before Lincoln took over as county judge, he said there was a road that was presented to the Quorum Court and the vote was 7 for and 6 against to bring this road into the county system. “My first meeting, second reading, the vote switched, 6 yes, 7 no and I made this statement in my first Quorum Court meeting. (At the time, it was just gentlemen so don’t get on to me.) I said, ‘Gentlemen, we are going to have to do something because the Constitution of the state of Arkansas gives the authority to the county judge to accept the road into the system.’
“‘The foreman has approved this. The former judge had approved that road and you all just denied it. We’re going to have to do something.’ A motion was made to repeal the road ordinance and one of the justices said, ‘What do you need to repeal that ordinance for?’ This is my first meeting and I said, ‘I can’t do that, only you all can do that. The motion is put on the second meeting agenda. In my second meeting, the old road ordinance was repealed so suddenly we’re left with the county judge determining what meets standards and what doesn’t meet standards. Let me tell you, it’s all over the board.”
Lincoln said this is around his fourth attempt to give the justices of the peace a “before-the-facts road ordinance.” He said it may not make it this time, but he said he is going to try because of what he deals with, the road department deals with and the justices of the peace deal with. He said their “hands are tied” because they can’t use the tax-generated county road money on a road that is not a county road.
“We put that tax in jeopardy, unlawful extraction, so a few years ago I asked you all if you would put some money from county general into gravel for me to be able to help some of our other roads,” Lincoln said. “We are protecting our money generated. A gray area is this half-cent highway tax that doesn’t specifically say county roads. You all have graciously given me some gravel money out of county general.”
Turning to developers and roads, Lincoln said in two particular areas, one in the Romance area and one in the Pangburn area, “one of them is doing it right and the other is not doing it right,” Lincoln said. “The one that is doing it right, he’s put at least 6 inches of shale down and now he’s putting gravel down; he’s got good drainage.” Lincoln said the one in Pangburn “is “going to be a nightmare for the people who buy that property. Beautiful location, but it will be a nightmare.”
He also gave an example of a developer who puts in a substandard road. “He or she maintains ownership of the surface or he/she may make the lots come to the center road to get a full acre. I have seen them do that. Now, you got everybody down the road owns part of the road. I would rather deal with one person owning the road than several people owning the road.”
Lincoln said in regards to the public road ordinance he and the road supervisor are still mulling things over at to make sure “this is what we want.”
In the first run at what is being considered, Lincoln said the minimum for a public road would be “20 feet wide, minimum 40-foot right-of-way, proper ditching on both sides that meet road foreman approval, minimum 4 inches of compacted shale meeting road foreman approval, minimum of 4 inches of gravel” meeting road foreman approval.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.