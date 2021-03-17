White County Judge Michael Lincoln has estimated that 80 percent of “our county roads” were damaged during the February ice and snowstorms, with the cost to repair them currently at around $200,000.
“And we are not through yet,” Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night. He said the foremen who work in the county road department are currently traveling the roads making video recordings, comments and estimates of the repair costs.
Lincoln said he has been in touch with the Association of Arkansas Counties as well as with state representatives from White County in regard to there not being a disaster declaration for the state for the winter storms.
“If you have been keeping up with the news, we have had several cities that have had major impacts on the water system; this is millions of dollars in repair,” he said. “If you have been driving the state highways, you know they have been affected. If you have been driving city streets, you know that city streets have been affected, and certainly not to be left out, the county road systems has been affected.”
Lincoln said some of the damage to the county roads “are an easy fix. Some of them cannot currently be addressed because we don’t have the necessary oil products to address their repair.”
He said he is not sure how many new road projects will be done this year because of having to do so much reworking of existing chip-seal roads. He encouraged the justices of the eace to let him know of any roads they know of that needed repairs done on them.
In his 15th year of serving as county judge, Lincoln said the two foremen are seeing things they have never seen before. He said on some of the gravel roads there is what’s called quicksand development.
“It is like you are driving through quicksand,” he said. “We have not seen anything like this before and I don’t know if it was such a deep freeze that it disturbed deeper in the subsoil that hadn’t been disturbed in a while. We don’t know but we do know this, we are doing our very best to address them all [the road repairs]. We can’t get what we call chip oil until April so we are just dressing up these roads until we can zip them, prime them and reseal them.”
As far as state aid projects for the roads, Lincoln said the county will probably wait until mid-August or July to take bids. “This is millions of dollars in repairs. We want to make sure we address that substructure before we put any asphalt on top. Some people think all you need to do is asphalt it but if that substructure is not solid, you are just wasting your money.”
Lincoln reminded the JPs that the county has 799 county-maintained roads.
“We have 793 public roads. so you can see we have as many public roads as we have county roads,” he said. “You all have graciously put in $200,000 in gravel to assist the public road usage. Let me remind you that sometimes a public road is not any more than somebody’s driveway. If we chose to use that money on roads that are not going to be a benefit, we are not really using that tax money wisely.”
