The three candidates for White County judge explained who they are and what their vision is for the county last week at a forum held by the Searcy Board of Realtors.
It was the first forum for the candidates – Lisa Brown, administrative assistant to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson – since they filed as Republicans to replace Lincoln, who decided not to run for re-election. The Republican primary is May 24.
The candidates also were asked other questions by forum host Larry DeGroat. The answers were time-limited, and some will be presented later due to length.
Q: Tell us about yourself and describe your background.
Grayson: “My background – I want to add this, when I first got into real estate business (and I don’t have a real estate license, salesman’s license) for many years since the ’80s, worked with several of you all. I started with your father-in-law with A Star with Ray and Clay. Actually, I really enjoyed them, then I went with Judy Carson and then Tina Beavers. I was one of the ones who listed more and didn’t sell as much.
“I also had a farm, and that was where my heart was. It took a lifetime but I finally got it paid for, thank the good Lord, but still I wasn’t happy with just farming. Most of you already know I have an amphitheater on my farm. I started in the concert business actually about the same time as the 1980 drought. The 1980 drought is a cuss word to a farmer still to this day and it is what every drought is compared to. We did that off and on all through the ’80s. I did concerts at my farm all through then and went down to the Riverfront Amphitheater and pioneered the Riverfront Amphitheater from 1989-1994, we did some major shows there.
“But then I got a chance to refinance my farm. You mentioned Bill Patton, so he’s got a dear place to me. It took me from 1993 – I got married in 1993 – until 2003 to finish paying for my farm. I bought my dad’s house and farm in [2009]. He was my broker. He had Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, so it was a fine line right there, so when he died I just went inactive, but I have kept up my continuing ed and I have started ... I have to get reinstated. I think 18 hours and I have taken nine of those so far and I do intend to put my license with somebody pretty soon. Here we are and I’m the mayor of Bald Knob.”
Brown: “I’m a lifelong resident of White County, born and raised in Judsonia in the Rocky Point community, graduated from Judsonia High School in 1985 as valedictorian of my class. I attended ASU-Beebe. My husband, George, and I have been married for 34 years next month. We live west of town on a farm where we raise beef cattle. I currently work in the White County Judge’s Office where this June it will be 17 years. Twelve years before that, I worked in White County District Court and I have five years’ banking experience. So you can do the math, I have worked for a judge for 29 years.
“I work as the judge’s assistant. I handle a multitude of responsibilities, everything that goes across his desk comes across mine. When he decided to retire, I asked myself, ‘Do I want to train the next county judge or be the next county judge?’ That’s what I’m doing. I am not a politician. I’m a hard worker and that’s what I want to do if I make it, just continue to work hard and service the needs of the White County residents as efficiently and professionally as we can.”
Churchwell: “I am from here. I was raised west of town between Center Hill and Harmony on a row crop and dairy farm and graduated from Searcy High School in 1992 and Harding University in 1996. I have a bachelor’s degree in social work and I maintain a license through the state.
“I also have a real estate broker license and I used to work with a part of you all and I used to come to these meetings up to two years ago, and that’s when I opened up my own business and I own Harmony Business Solutions, which is a commercial janitorial and handyman service. My background is in managing. I also worked as an office manager for a business law firm for nine years and my real estate background is in commercial property management, anything from 18- and 20-story luxury condo towers, strip malls, offices and my favorite job was the Donaghey Plaza Complex in Little Rock, which is the home to the Arkansas DHS [Department of Human Services].
“Then I went a little bit further with my education and I’m one of 29 people in the state to hold the real property administrator, which is a series of eight college level classes in commercial property management. A lot of you know me from the White County Historical Society; that has been the biggest passion of my life and I have done that for the past 23 years. I have been on the board of directors for 18. I served as the president for the last four. I also volunteer with the Smyrna Church, [American] Legion Hut, Searcy Holiday of Lights and Pioneer Village, so I love volunteering and working.”
Q: What is your vision for the future of White County and what changes will you advocate for?
Brown: “I expect White County to continue to grow. I think it’s pretty evident that the real estate market is pretty hot in White County. As far as changes in White County, I hope to get the courts facility [on Benton Street] finished so that folks will have one location to go to court and it will be secure. The way we are right now, we’ve got circuit court happening in three locations. In the courthouse, there are four doors. There’s no way to adequately keep someone from coming in, if they wanted to come in with a weapon. They have the bailiff upstairs but that’s a critical issue. A few years ago, we had an active shooter in a courthouse in Arkansas.
“I hope to equip all departments with the equipment and the personnel that they need to serve the citizens. I don’t know if you guys are aware, we are very near consolidation of our 911 Communication Center. Right now, Searcy has a PCAP, public service answering point. White County has a PCAP. The state is reducing those numbers, so we will be consolidating in probably 2024, I think, to 2025; they haven’t given us a definite date. That is going to be an undertaking.
“I hope to continue to be aggressive on the road surfacing, hard surfacing with overlay and chip-seal. I think you guys know Judge Lincoln mentioned last week looking at a road ordinance for new roads that are going to be built in the county. I don’t know if we will get that adopted before the end of the year, but that’s something I’m interested in pursuing.”
Churchwell: “I passed out my flyer and on one side of it, I actually have this listed in questions that have been asked, but I do not have on there we are the only county around that does not have a museum. And I realize when I say that, that somebody might, you know, have a red flag of ‘oh that’s just an added expense for the county,’ but we have a lot of culture that we cannot share because we do not have a place for it. We have pioneer things at Pioneer Village. We have art at the Black House, but we do not have a museum, so that’s one thing.
“Another thing is we do not have an animal shelter. The city has one but if you live in the county, you can’t take your animal or if you find an animal, you cannot take it to the city shelter, and so that’s a definite thing we need in the county. Of course, the roads always will be an issue. There’s about 600 county roads and then the public roads and all kinds of stuff that goes on with roads. I seriously doubt you can make everyone happy at the same time when you have 600 roads in an ice storm, but you know you always strive for that.”
Grayson: “My vision for White County, I think I share it with a lot of the people in here. I didn’t mention before that I had The Searcy Sun, The Bald Knob Banner and The White County Record newspapers for 20 years, so I have interacted not with just the real estate people – you know developed their ads and shared their passions – but I’ve also had a subdivision of my own and finally sold it. Sometimes it takes a long time to do these types of things. I built everything in that subdivision to the county standards of what Judge [Bob] Parish at the time had, the 99-9 ordinance, and I think Lincoln when he went in took that away [it was repealed by the justices of the peace] and Lisa just said they were looking at putting a new one one.
“We’ve got to have an ordinance that stipulates the regulations for the growth for the roads. There’s no question about that, but we’ve got to do it in a way we don’t stagnant, don’t make any of the real estate business stagnant either because White County is growing. There’s no question about that. As the mayor of Bald Knob, I have people call about businesses all the time and a lot of young people they want to share their ideas for growth. A lot of the old people, the naysayers have died, they’ve moved on, so a lot of the young people use just business sense.
“I see a lot of subdivisions. White County is a bedroom community. I mean, we’ve got a lot of buildings in Searcy and White County that are open and available for business. Everybody know that. We’ve got a lot of them in Bald Knob as well. I really stayed in tune with the real estate growth, the population growth and I have seen a lot of it, but I see a lot of backroads maybe a lot of people may not see because I have been in the hay business ever since I got out of the newspaper business several years ago. But White County is set to grow.”
Q: You’ve mentioned some things you want to see as for as what you want to advocate for. What do you consider the biggest challenge of creating those and why do we need those appropriated?”
Churchwell: “You know I mentioned a museum. We will have some space available once the court building is completed, if it’s that or another place. For an example, Mrs. Collison in Bald Knob has given the White County Historical Society this hundred pound thing called a salt kettle and you know I like to teach the new generations about how people lived in the past in White County. My White County roots mean a lot to me. I’m fifth-generation. I’ve got my genealogy back hundred of years, and like this salt kettle there used to be a salt works in the Liberty Valley area and they would mine salt. You had to have salt to live and a lot of kids don’t know this. It’s just like when we have Pioneer Village open house and we have a stove in there with burning wood and the kids don’t know the stove is hot because they are used to in houses now, you have cool touch stoves and a lot of people don’t have wood-burning stoves. So it was always a challenge to teach people basically we’re not ignorant of the past.
“And along with that I see on Facebook all the time saying, ‘My neighbors have their dogs tied up, it’s 9 degrees and it’s icing and I called the sheriff’s department or I’ve done this or that and I can’t get any help because we don’t have a place to take these animals to or whatever but we definitely need a county animal shelter.’ That would be a big undertaking in itself.”
The moderator asked Churchwell how she would pay for it.
Churchwell: “You got to look at the budget and you’ve got to figure it out.”
Grayson: “I’m going to hit on what Ms. Shelly just said right there. Being the mayor, we deal with our animal shelter and I have a dear place in my heart for animals. I just got a new puppy the other day and I have people call out in the shelter, ‘What do we do about animal shelters? You know we don’t have one. What do we do about stray dogs?’ That line item right there is one of the most expensive things that we have in our city and you know you can de divided on it, but it is a basic thing and the county has looked at it, Lisa will tell you. The county has looked at it for a long time and I’ve written about it having the newspaper and I have written on it many, many times. And just like a landfill. The county used to have a landfill but we don’t have one anymore.
“I’ve run for county judge before, I think some of you all know that and that was one of my platform ideas that we need a landfill, and we still do but there again, before you ask, how are you going to pay for it? There you go, and I’m not a tax person but there is no magic wand for any of that stuff, so we will just keep doing whatever we’ve been doing for as long as we have and dealing with the animals as long as we can. I wish we did have a landfill and I wish we did have an animal shelter, but there again build it and they will come. I do have a real estate mind. I think about it, I eat it and I sleep it, I don’t want to sell any of my personal farm.
“I do have commercial real estate listed with an agency here and I am in tune with the commercial market in Bald Knob and all of White County. If I see anything that Greg has written about in The Daily Citizen that has to do with anything commercial, I read about it and research it, so I know that White County is ready to grow. I see how they have done it. I read the details of how the real estate people have worked with the mayor and the developers, and I’m done.”
Brown: “To answer your question, I’m going to refer to the constitution of the state of Arkansas. The laws are there and they provide a list of services the county has to provide and then there’s a list of non-mandated. Mandated says you shall provide these: this is law enforcement; this is maintenance of county roads; this is the recorder where deeds are filed; circuit clerk recorder, county clerk, assessor, the collector and the treasurer, coroner. So the biggest challenge is to meet all the mandated needs with the money we have. I see the biggest challenge is spreading it around and meeting those mandated services.
“I’m all in favor of an animal shelter. I have stray dogs living with me right now; they have become mine. I get them two or three a year, but the money ... simply the money to build a shelter is not available easily. Now, one thing they did in Faulkner County is they put forth on the tax bills each year, on the personal property tax, a voluntary $5 a year tax. You could pay it or you couldn’t, it’s up to you. Well, it’s been about 30 years and I heard on the news lately they bought property and maybe with a building on it to start their animal shelter. That’s wonderful. I’d like to see something like that in White County but the Quorum Court would have to be the ones to pass that ordinance to go onto the tax.”
