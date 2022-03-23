The three Republican Party candidates for White County judge were asked earlier this month to explain how they handle stressful situations and what their strengths and weaknesses are during a forum hosted by the Searcy Board of Realtors.
The candidates running in the May 24 primary are Lisa Brown, administrative assistant to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, who did not file for reelection; White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell; and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson.
The moderator for the forum was Larry DeGroat. The answers were time-limited and are being presented in their entirety. Some will be published later due to length.
The Searcy Board of Realtors also is expected to hold a forum May 5 with the three sheriff candidates – incumbent Phillip Miller and challengers Sam Jeffrey and Larry House. Virtual “In the Know” forums on Zoom for both sets of candidates also are planned by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce – April 5 for the county judge candidates and April 26 for the sheriff candidates.
How do you deal with pressure in stressful situations?
Grayson: “I deal with it. If my phone rings, specifically my personal business, I deal with it. My city business right now as mayor comes first no matter what. If anybody has been around me, my phone rings and I answer it. I deal with it right then because it would build up whatever.
“As far as stress, I grew up as a farmer and a son of a teacher and a son of a retired lieutenant colonel, so I’ve dealt with structure all of my life. I was taught to deal with stress. Multitasking is natural. It’s a normal for me and it is for everyone of you, I guarantee you.
“Trying to be on time, that is my No. 1 thing. But I try to multitask and I juggle just like everybody here, and you know we do the best that we can, but stress debt, we all grow up in it, we all deal with it; some people handle it better than others. I say it doesn’t worry me; it concerns me, and that’s the way I say it. I think I deal with stress very well, and that’s the way I’m going to end mine.”
Brown: “Well. someone mentioned earlier about an ice storm and county roads. I can tell you a little bit about stress. The phone in the office did not stop. We had it last year and we had some this year. That’s just part of everyday life. If you’re sound in mind and body, you can handle stress. Sometimes you just need to go out and get some fresh air and take a walk around the building.
“But I pledge to return phone calls, handle situations, meet with the folks. That’s the job. Stress comes with the job sometimes and you just meet it head on. It’s kind of like, how do you eat an elephant? One bit at a time. And that’s how you deal with being county judge. You take it one step at a time and deal with each issue as it comes.”
Churchwell: “So in 2017, 2018ish, I managed River Market Tour in downtown Little Rock – 20 stories, luxury condo tower – and the most miserable people lived there. And, so my office there was on the bottom floor and the pump room for the sprinkler system was behind me, and all of the sudden, I hear this sound and it’s the pump coming on, and there’s different pressure valves through that building that allow the water to go all the way up to the 20th floor in case of a fire. And I heard that pump come on and I knew we were going to have trouble.
“Once the pump comes on, the fire alarm goes off, the elevators drop to the bottom; I mean, control and people are screaming, ‘The sprinkler is on the 13th floor.’ There’s no fire but there had been a repair done. They left the grip off the repair. It didn’t hold and we had the expensive building flooded from the fifth floor to the 14th floor. It took me a year – I mean, not full time – to get all that done and everybody had different insurance companies and I had a lot of people hit at one time, but we got it done. It was OK.”
What do you consider your greatest strengths and weaknesses?
Brown: “Well, I think my greatest strengths are my experience in the office. I’ve spent 17 years there. Like I said before, I worked for two county judges and I worked for two district court judges. I’m familiar with the judicial side as well as the administrative side. I prepare the annual operating budget. It’s just over $40 million this year.
“I prepare ordinances, resolutions for the Quorum Court. I work closely with them on all aspects of their duties. I work closely with the other elected officials. I have a great relationship with all of them and I’m ready to go to work. I think that is one of my greatest strengths. Day 1, I know the job. I’m ready and willing to do the job on Day 1.
“As far as a weakness, I’m not a politician. I struggle a little bit speaking in front of folks. Big crowds make me nervous, but I’m sure that will come. The more I do it, it will become more easy for me. I guess I just go back to my experience. I know the job. I know what I’m getting into, Seventeen years of being the assistant puts it front and center.”
Churchwell: “I think there has been things in my life that have helped me relate to people. You know, they train you in social work school, as I call it, to have good communication and conversation, confidentiality, to always call people back. You know, you learn these basic things, and that’s where I kind of begin with.
“I have witnessed a disaster. My parents’ house blew away in the ‘99 tornado and the farm and my grandmother’s house and everything that comes along with that. One day, my 20-year marriage ended. You know, surprise! And you know, everything that comes with that and becoming a single mom to a teenage boy and how you get through that with basically no warning, and you go on. It makes you stronger and I think my education in managing property is also a benefit to me.
“For a weakness, I would say, I am from here. I have always been around here. I moved to Pulaski County for 20 years for my husband’s career, so I was not here full time for 20 years. That’s no secret, but I was here almost every week visiting my family and working with the White County Historical Society.”
Grayson: “Well, in reference to this job position, the county judge, I’m going to go back to being a farmer, being in the newspaper business, being in the real estate business. I’ve prepared and I’ve run for county judge twice as a Democrat, once as an independent and running as a Republican now, and I think most people have made their changes how they want to and I’m not getting into politics. But being in the newspaper business, you plug into the Quorum Court meetings, you plug into what’s going on. Like I said, I prepared myself each time for that and networking with the different JPs and going out and networking with the different communities.
“The newspaper that I had – I had three weeklies – so we covered all of White County, Woodruff County and some in Prairie County and what-not, so I’ve worked with a lot of different people in my life and I have learned how the other counties have done things, not just White County, and how the other cities have done things. This is my fourth year as mayor of Bald Knob, so I mean I’m somebody that is interested in growth because I have centered myself and kind of focused on being a people person and networking with people, meeting the politicians. I don’t like that word, either, politician, because it’s something that with being a people person you don’t have to be a politician, but I know what I’m asking for.”
