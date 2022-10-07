“Let’s walk this journey together,” White County Judge Michael Lincoln told the county’s mayors present at Thursday night’s intergovernmental council meeting concerning the state’s decision to consolidate Searcy and White County’s 911 dispatch centers after asking them to consider a “contributory buy-in.”
“It’s a journey none of us has ever been on, you all do realize that,” Lincoln said of the consolidation. “We are in uncharted waters and I don’t like it. I fought it as much as I could.”
The mayors present for the meeting were Dennis Whitener of Bradford, Shawn Gorham of Rose Bud, Ronald Faith of West Point, Ron Snyder of Georgetown, Randell Homsley of Higginson, Kyle Osborne of Searcy and Sherrel Bennett of Letona.
A 911 committee has been meeting that includes Lincoln, White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, Osborne, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, White County 911 Coordinator Amy Barnett, White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, Fairview Volunteer Fire Chief Bobby Spencer, Bald Knob Councilman Johnny Hodges and Jean Stark, a part-time Beebe police officer and also maintenance lead for the Beebe School District.
The state 911 board voted unanimously in August 2020 to approve distributing funding to 79 public safety answering points (PSAPs) statewide, requiring consolidation of multiple PSAPs. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act of 2019 in April 2019.
Lincoln said it was agreed that Searcy and White County would become one PSAP. This was the recommendation given to the state 911 board.
“We agreed the consolidation plan would state that,” Lincoln said. “We agreed that it would remain under the [White County] Quorum Court committee until further consideration. I can’t establish a 911 board. Judge-elect Brown cannot establish a 911 board. The only body that can establish a 911 board is the Quorum Court.”
Lincoln said he only has 12 weeks left in office so the consolidation would not not be happening under him but if the county were to have a 911 board, he feels like there are several things that need to be considered.
“There definitely needs to be some that represent the city of Searcy. There has to be someone who represents Beebe and the city of Bald Knob,” he said. “There has to be some who represent a city of Class 2. I think there needs to be rural fire representation.
“I really tried to do that on the committee, but I didn’t involve a Class 2 mayor because we were consolidating two PSAPS [Searcy and White County]. I included Beebe and Bald Knob because they have police dispatch.
“So I’m trying to tell Mayor [Mike] Robertson and Mayor [Barth] Grayson, ‘I’m not trying to shut down your police dispatch. You can take your police dispatch.’ I told Mayor Osborne, ‘You can have your police dispatch, I don’t care. We just won’t be able to transfer calls to you.”
White County has 16 cities and around 33 volunteer fire departments. Currently at the White County 911 Dispatch Center, Lincoln said there are six stations that are operable and three more that are soon-to-be operable. “Soon we’ll be able to sit nine dispatchers in the chairs.”
Lincoln said it was pretty obvious that the county had more space than Searcy as far as the dispatch centers were concerned. There are 15 positions now at the county’s dispatch center, and one of those is held for someone who is in the military and needs to be held until the city is informed that person is not coming back. Out of the other 14, two of them are supervisors who also dispatch. Barnett is one of five trainers in the state,which means she can certify dispatchers.
As Searcy and White County move toward consolidation, Lincoln said they are looking at having a staff of 24 – 22 dispatchers and two supervisors. “We’re also looking at having two 12-hour shifts and we’ll have a shift coordinator on each of those shifts, so we will have a supervisor, an assistant supervisor and two shift supervisors. The shift supervisors will be in a chair – they’ll be dispatchers, they’ll just be the go-to person on that shift if something comes up. They are going to be the lead dispatcher if some question comes up.”
Any Searcy dispatchers who want to go to the consolidated PSAP will have an opportunity, Lincoln said, “but they will become county employees. They will be on our salary schedule, have our benefits.”
Homsley asked if there would be cross-training with the Searcy dispatchers and the county dispatchers. Lincoln said there would be. “Let’s say you got six years of experience in Searcy. You come over to the county and you don’t start over, you have six years of experience.”
Lincoln said how the county and cities will pay for all the position is “an excellent question that I haven’t had anybody give me an answer to.” He said he has been told that the money that came to Searcy for 911 dispatch would go to the county, which is “all fine and good. Is that enough to fund 24 positions? No.”
“This is what I am proposing, and I really need you all to think about this for a few weeks, then I’ll take any initial reaction from you: I’m going to ask that everybody, all agencies that we dispatch for, become part of providing the service,” he said. He mentioned rural fire districts, saying Class 1 and Class 2 cities would have “a contributory buy-in to provide the service.”
For example, Lincoln said, he thought about rural fire districts paying anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 a year. He said he would have to first consult with the county’s attorney to make sure that is allowable, but Lincoln said he thinks it is. He said he wasn’t talking about an exorbitant amount.
Lincoln asked the mayor if Class 2 cities would usually have a fire department to answer to a City Council, and they told him yes. He said some may not have a police department but they have a fire department. They would have a minimum cost agreement. A city that had fire and police might pay a little bit more, Lincoln said, “because we’re dispatching for two agencies in Rose Bud, two in Bradford.”
“But I don’t want this to be painful,” he said. “It has always been my belief when the original 911 board was established, that that probably should of happened then, but those of you were around then know that rural fire departments, they couldn’t afford to do that. But with the quarter-cent sales tax [passed in 2016], I think every one of the departments are a little bit better off and I think that has eased some of your city revenue because your city fire departments have had that revenue.”
Everyone in dispatch, according to Lincoln, is going to have “skin in the game” when it comes to the consolidation of 911. “I think that’s only fair as we move forward.”
Lincoln said Brown will have two years from when she takes over Jan. 1 until 2025 when the consolidation actually takes place.
As for who backs up White County for 911 calls after the consolidation takes place, Lincoln said there will be a plan in place.
Lincoln said he told a member of the state 911 board, “I’m going to hold you responsible for the safety of White County citizens until you give me an answer” on who will be backing up White County. “He won’t even speak to me anymore; hung up on me last time I called. That’s fine. White County can take care of ourselves, we’ll get there.”
Homsley said, “You’ve got to still be able to take care of the smaller towns as well as the increased traffic you’re going to have, like Searcy.” Lincoln responded, “That’s why we are going to almost double our staff and that’s why we have prepared. We’re looking at six [dispatchers] on day shift and probably five on night shift to begin with.”
Another problem that Lincoln talked about was the merging of equipment for the consolidation. “We have been given some latitude by the state 911 board to take the time that’s needed to fulfill those contract agreements and merge that equipment together.”
Homsley said there were still departments using analog instead of digital communications.
Since this is an election year, Lincoln said there was a lot of rhetoric going on, including misinformation about communications in the sheriff’s office. However, Lincoln said that he and Sheriff Phillip Miller have been working on switching to digital communications for two years. “It just doesn’t happen overnight. With the expanse of broadband across the county, the sheriff’s department is now capable of linking internet connections.”
The supply chain is an issue as well, he said, when talking about equipment.
Brown understands the funding, Lincoln said, and she is capable of carrying the consolidation process forward. “I have all the confidence in the Searcy mayor, the Searcy chief and the Searcy fire chief [Brian Dunavan] that we will work in concert with one another to produce the best 911 that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.