“Let’s walk this journey together,” White County Judge Michael Lincoln told the county’s mayors present at Thursday night’s intergovernmental council meeting concerning the state’s decision to consolidate Searcy and White County’s 911 dispatch centers after asking them to consider a “contributory buy-in.”

“It’s a journey none of us has ever been on, you all do realize that,” Lincoln said of the consolidation. “We are in uncharted waters and I don’t like it. I fought it as much as I could.”

