White County Judge Michael Lincoln has again denied a request by Unity Health-White County Medical Center for tax exemption.
“The reason I denied their exemption [Friday afternoon] is that they didn’t prove that they were exclusively, and that’s the key word ‘exclusively,’ charitable,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln held a hearing Friday morning concerning Unity Health’s request for tax exempt status for 2020, but no lawyers were present for White County or Unity Health.
Brooke Pryor, marketing director for Unity Health, said “information about today’s [Friday’s] hearing comes as a surprise. The judge confirmed there would not be a hearing on our 2020 applications for property tax exemptions, as we did not require one.”
“We look forward to receiving Judge Lincoln’s ruling on our 2020 applications,” Pryor said. “We continue to be confident that [White County Circuit] Judge [Craig] Hannah will grant our previous applications for property tax exemptions in our upcoming trial in December.”
The matter of White County Medical Center vs. Gail Snyder, “in her official capacity as the tax assessor for White County,” has been set for a two-day trial beginning Dec. 9 in Hannah’s courtroom.
Asked if he would attend the proceedings, Lincoln said, “It depends if I’m called as a witness. I would think that I would be, but I don’t know.”
According to Lincoln, to his knowledge, Friday marked the fifth time he has heard Unity Health’s property tax exemption requests.
“Whether or not Judge Hannah will add Friday’s case to the docket, I don’t know,” he said. “He probably won’t need to. If he rules, according to the way I have, then they pay their taxes or appeal it to the [state] Supreme Court. If he overturns my decision, then they are exempt, and I don’t know if he’ll rule if they are exempt from here on out or if it’s a year-by-year thing.”
Webb said last December that “Unity Health has been tax exempt since the day it opened its doors. In 1995, we incorporated as White County Medical Center and from that point we’ve been tax exempt.”
He said the hospital is exempt by “IRS rules,” “we’re a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit,” and by state law.
Webb said state law allows entities to be tax exempt if they meet a three-way test: “if they are open to the public; if they use the proceeds of their entity to expand their mission and if they don’t deny on an inability to pay.” Webb said Unity Health meets all three of those standards.
Unity Health filed lawsuits against Snyder in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in White County Circuit Court seeking approval of its tax exemption applications that were first denied by Snyder then denied on appeal to White County Court by Lincoln, who wrote in one of his decisions that “White County Medical Center did not meet the burden to prove charitable status.”
According to Unity Health’s petition in 2019, it “submitted” 13 properties to the county assessor that May “requesting a public charity property tax exemption” for that year, and all of them were denied.
According to a tax statement for 2018, the county billed Unity Health for $98,649.20 in personal property and real estate taxes that year.
