City, county and rural fire department representatives will be added to the 911 committee formed by White County Judge Michael Lincoln to discuss consolidating Searcy’s and the county’s 911 call centers.
Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night that the second meeting of the committee will be held Aug. 15.
“We will be adding to the original six-member committee,” he said, “adding a representative from Bald Knob, from Beebe, OEM [the White County Office of Emergency Management] and rural fire.”
He said the committee had a good first meeting as Searcy and the county try to figure out the best way to reduce to one public safety answering point as required by the state.
The members of the committee for that first meeting were Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, Lincoln, White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, White County 911 Coordinator Amy Barnett and White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.
In August 2021, the state 911 board unanimously voted to approve distributing funding to 79 PSAPs across the state, which will require multiple PSAPs to be consolidated, including the two in the county. The decision is based on the 92nd General Assembly establishing Act 660, the Public Safety Act of 2019, in April 2019.
“Prior to the implementation of Act 660, there were 114 PSAPs operating in the state of Arkansas,” the state 911 board wrote in a letter to the governor and state Legislature in January. “Due to a number of consolidations since the Public Safety Act of 2019, there are currently 100 funded PSAPs remaining.
“Following a study completed by Federal Engineering Inc., a report was provided to the Arkansas 911 Board ... . The report’s recommendation is that Arkansas could support 79 PSAPs statewide. In alignment with Section 12-10-305, which allows the board to provide funding for more or less than 77 PSAPs with a two-thirds vote, the Arkansas 911 Board has accepted the consultant’s recommendation and through an unanimous vote, approved to fund 79 PSAPs.”
According to the letter, the funding is being allotted “on a basis of up to one PSAP per county with populations equal to or less than 150,000, up to two PSAPs for counties with populations ranging from 150,001–349,999 and up to three PSAPs per county with populations above 350,000.”
The board set deadlines of Jan. 1 2023, for consolidation plans to be submitted, with funding stopping “on this date to PSAPs that choose not to participated in consolidation planning process,” and Jan. 1, 2025, for the completion of the consolidations, when the funding will be distributed only to the 79 PSAPs.
“I’m not happy with that. You all know I’m not happy with that,” Lincoln said at a White County Budget and Finance Committee meeting last week. “I have asked you to give me approval to consult our attorney and I have and he’s looking into it, but we have to move forward with the consolidation effort because if we don’t have a plan submitted by the first of January, they cut our funding.
“I’m upset with that, too, but the state 911 board, which is an appointed board, can cut funds that are collected in this county, to come back to the county but that’s just the way it is.”
