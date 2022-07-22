City, county and rural fire department representatives will be added to the 911 committee formed by White County Judge Michael Lincoln to discuss consolidating Searcy’s and the county’s 911 call centers.

Lincoln told the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night that the second meeting of the committee will be held Aug. 15.

