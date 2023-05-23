White County Judge Lisa Brown plans to invite individuals representing a multi-city, multi-county Little Rock Air Force Base Regional Planning Committee being formed to speak to justices of the peace after the White County Quorum Court tabled an emergency ordinance last week that would have authorized her to enter into an interlocal agreement.

Brown said Tuesday that the county does not have a Buildings and Grounds and Public Safety Committee scheduled yet, but she expects one to be set for late June or early July “as more topics for discussion arise.” When it is set, she said she will ask Little Rock Air Force Base Regional Planning Committee Project Director Dr. Robert Price and Pulaski County Attorney Adam Fogleman to “explain the project in detail.”

