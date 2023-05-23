White County Judge Lisa Brown plans to invite individuals representing a multi-city, multi-county Little Rock Air Force Base Regional Planning Committee being formed to speak to justices of the peace after the White County Quorum Court tabled an emergency ordinance last week that would have authorized her to enter into an interlocal agreement.
Brown said Tuesday that the county does not have a Buildings and Grounds and Public Safety Committee scheduled yet, but she expects one to be set for late June or early July “as more topics for discussion arise.” When it is set, she said she will ask Little Rock Air Force Base Regional Planning Committee Project Director Dr. Robert Price and Pulaski County Attorney Adam Fogleman to “explain the project in detail.”
The interlocal agreement would be with Austin, Cabot, Jacksonville, Maumelle, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Ward and Faulkner and Lonoke counties to create the regional committee and establish its authority and responsibilities.
Justice Bobby Burns told Brown at the May 16 Quorum Court meeting, “This is all kind of new. I just got it and read through it. I make a motion we table this until we find out and study it.” Justice Doug Kennedy seconded the motion.
After Justice Joel Pritchett asked if it was being tabled to a committee, Burns asked to include that in his motion and Justice Mike Cleveland asked if anyone from the Little Rock Air Force Base was going to come speak the the court about the committee.
Brown explained that former White County Judge Michael Lincoln had been on a committee for two years that studied the creation of the regional planning committee, but “we didn’t know they were going to ask for the ordinance.”
“Last month, I got an email, it was to Judge Lincoln asking the court to adopt this ordinance,” she said. “I don’t know much about what the work of the committee was. I read the agreements. [There are] several questions I have.”
She told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday, “I do not have much information on this project at all. I think Judge Lincoln attended some of the meetings, but I’m not certain.”
Pritchett said he couldn’t understand how the city of Searcy was left out of the interlocal agreement. “The [Searcy] Municipal Airport is a part of the emergency plan of the air base.”
KATV, Channel 7, reported in April that the Pulaski County Quorum Court had passed an ordinance to enter into an interlocal agreement to create the Little Rock Air Force Base Regional Planning Committee, touted in a news release as “the first of its kind in the U.S. that local jurisdictions took the initiative to voluntarily form in order to promote compatibility of local development around a military base.”
KATV reported that, according to the news release, “the committee will be a formal commitment between cities and counties with land use and planning authority to work together to ensure development around the LRAFB is consistent with the base’s mission.”
Fogleman said the idea to have a committee started while the county was participating in a U.S. Department of Defense-funded conditional use study of the base over the past four years. He said it was the recommendation of the study that the county “ensure consistency in the base’s present mission.”
“The creation of the LRAFB Regional Planning Committee demonstrates that central Arkansas is committed to the continued presence and success of the LRAFB, and its commitment is more than lip service – it is tangible,” Fogleman said.
Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said that “each governing body has to approve that ordinance,” and the committee officially will form when that occurs. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Fogleman drew up “what I think is a very workable agreement.”
According to the Democrat-Gazette, Hyde said the Department of Defense asked how the cities and counties would keep the base “viable to them 50 years from now, ‘just like it is today.’”
“They pointed out things like where they’ve had to close bases, which is devastating to communities that grew up around them, like Jacksonville,” Hyde told the Democrat-Gazette. “And usually it’s because growth of the community has encroached right up to the fence of the base. And so as technology changes and industry changes, and they need to add something, they don’t have any room or it becomes so dense, just planes taking off and landing is so disruptive.”
Retired Col. Rob Ator, director of military affairs at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, told the Democrat-Gazette that the purpose of the commission would be to help align the governing bodies so they have “similar rules in place” concerning the base.
“The whole point of it is to proactively set some rules in place so that the community and the base thrive at the same time,” he said.
The base “is the home of the C-130 and holds the largest fleet of the cargo aircraft in the world,” according to the Arkansas Advocate. “The 19th Airlift Wing – the base’s host wing – has responsibilities that range from supplying humanitarian relief to disaster zones, to airdropping supplies and troops into the heart of combat areas.
“The base also hosts the 314th Airlift Wing, which trains C-130 crews from other service branches and 47 partner countries; the Arkansas National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing, which provides C-130H training and responds to state emergencies; and the 913th Airlift Group, a reserve component that provides global combat airlift support.”
The base opened in 1955, has more than 5,000 active military personnel and is one of the largest employers in Arkansas, according to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
