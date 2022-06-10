Needing to be “more like Sue” was mentioned by a couple of White County elected officials Friday in regards to Justice of the Peace Sue Liles after she died Wednesday night of pancreatic cancer after a six-month battle.
Liles, 69, who was elected as the District 13 JP in 2020, served as the county’s tax collector for 16 years. She started working as a deputy collector in 1984 and became collector in 2002.
“She was such a fantastic mentor for me,” White County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts said. “I took office in 2007 and, of course, she had already been collector for a number of years then and she just set such an example for me as an elected official.
“She was really something that county government could look at and the people of our county could be proud that she served in the capacity as an elected official because she had so many others things that she could have done.”
Hibbitts recalled “something really cool” about Liles being that when there was a major event in Hibbitts’ life over the years, such as her father’s death, her son’s graduation or her dog dying (“I’m an animal person; she was, too”), Liles “would always send a card and I loved that – something to lift you up or to congratulate you on something that was really great in your life.”
“She took that time to find a card and to not just sign it, but to always put her personal thoughts in that card,” Hibbitts said. “You know, that was her nature. When I think about my nature, my God-given personality, I get kind of caught up in my to-do list, if you will, things that I need to get accomplished. She always found time outside that to do for others.
“In fact, I was thinking to myself today [Friday] on the way in to work, I was thinking, ‘You know, I need to do better,’ because the things that we are talking about now, those little things that she had done for people, I don’t do that very often. She always did cool things.”
Being the treasurer, Hibbitts said she worked closely with Liles when Liles was the collector. “I’m responsible for distributing it [the collection] to the taxing unit such as the schools and the cities, and so me being who I am, if I’m out a penny or a nickel – even though that is considered immaterial and I could actually ... write it off as an overcharge or undercharge to audit, rather than spending that time to find that nickel or penny – ... I like to find that penny or nickel, and she always made time to help me find that penny or that nickel, and it’s not an easy thing ... and that goes back to who she was.”
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said Liles “was very professional and ran her office very efficiently. I don’t ever remember us having any contentious moments.”
“At one point, she had approached me with the plea of needing more space so that’s when we worked out a contract with Chuck Niementowski that leased the building she was currently in,” Lincoln said, “so I just have really fond memories of Sue as the collector.
“And then when she retired and decided to run for JP, I was very pleased because Sue knew county government very well, how it operated and knew all the funding sources and what we could do with what funds and things like that, so that I knew that both her and Debra [Lang, the former tax assessor who became a JP the same time as Liles] as former countywide employees were going to make great justices because they understood the process of county government. And she did not disappoint me. She was very astute and came to the meetings prepared and served us well as a JP.”
Fellow JP Joel Pritchett said he met Liles when he was “auditing the county records. She always kept a really good set of records. She was conscientious about her job. She was a very spiritual lady. She was very conscientious about her service as a justice of the peace.”
JP Mike Cleveland said he had known Liles since 1995. “She was a good friend. I was glad to serve on the Quorum Court with her.”
Cleveland said Liles was a very kind-hearted person and recalled her bringing Christmas cookies to a Quorum Court meeting. He also remembered a budget committee meeting that ran late into the night and said she would always bring snacks. “I’m very appreciative of that.”
He said that Liles was “very close” to his niece, current Tax Collector Beth Dorton, whom Liles supported to be her successor when she retired.
Dorton posted on social media Thursday that Liles was her best friend for 30 years. “We shared so many stories and life happenings. We prayed together, laughed together, cried together. We knew the ins and outs of each other and had many ‘couch sessions.’ I was the keeper of her tea glass and she was my biggest supporter.
“We went on several tax collecting trips together. I had so many funny stories but those are for another time. We have done yard sales, stole a couch and bought Kenneth Liles [Sue’s husband] a truck without him even seeing it.”
She wrote that if Liles “believed in you, then you had an ally for life.”
“I would fuss at her all the time for having so much stuff. She would always fuss at me for throwing it away,” Dorton wrote. “We were so opposite; I guess that is why we fit so well together. We shared coffee breaks at Bobby’s Family Restaurant then later Burger King. We solved so many worlds problems. We discussed our kids, our husbands, our jobs, the Gateway Baptist Church, just life, and we always felt better after those breaks.
“I am lost right now, hurting, confused and maybe a little angry but those feelings will pass because I will strive to be more like Sue. More compassionate, pulling for the underdog and just in general try to make the world a better place. She sure did. Fly high my friend. You have earned your spot. Forever I will miss you.”
