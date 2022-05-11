The amount of one-time premium COVID-19 pay proposed for seven White County elected officials was reduced to $16,000 at a joint committee meeting Tuesday night.
The proposal for using a portion of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds on premium pay was reached at a called meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Ground/Personnel and Public Safety Committee after the White County Quorum Court rejected ordinances at its April meeting that would have included ARPA bonuses of $22,500 each for the county judge and sheriff and $20,000 each for the treasurer, assessor, clerk, tax collector and circuit clerk.
Justice of the Peace Joel Pritchett made the motion to lower the original proposed amounts. The new proposal will be presented to the Quorum Court on Tuesday night at its regular meeting. In addition to the amounts the other elected officials would receive,White County Coroner David Powell would get $4,000 and the county's chief deputies would receive $2,000 each.
Other county employees would receive $6 per in-person hour worked. Pritchett made a motion to amend that amount to $3 per hour, but the motion failed 9-2. Pritchett and JP Debra Lang, who seconded it were the only two justices to vote yes.
The ordinance for the $6-per-hour payments also failed at last months Quorum Court meeting.
JP Bobby Burns said then, "We're talking nearly $3 million in the two ordinances if they get passed. To me, that's a slap in the face to the taxpayers of this community. These people that are out there working and all this. None of our people ever had to miss a day. They got a paycheck every day, and I agree that's what it's [the federal money is] for, little bonuses so to speak, but there's people out there who have worked and they're not getting anything; that to me is a slap in the face to the public out there that we're awarding these big sums of money to people. That's my opinion."
After those ordinances failed, Pritchett had made a motion to suspend the rules and refer them to the joint meeting for discussion.
Burns said Monday that his phone has been ringing "off the wall" and JP Mike Cleveland said he has had a lot of phone calls from constituents who said the elected officials shouldn't get any of the ARPA funds.
Lincoln asked Cleveland, "So you want to pay us the same as the employees?" Cleveland said, "Yes sir."
Burns asked Lincoln if he thought he was worth twice as much as the county employees. Lincoln responded, "Yes sir, because I'm the chief elected official and I've had to make every decision related to COVID.
"Sheriff [Phillip] Miller was the chief elected law enforcement official and he had to make tough decisions, especially when it dealt with the jail, and he has taken a lot of flack because of those decisions that he made that concerned the jail during the COVID," he said. "He had to make a lot of tough decisions when it came to his deputies. He had to make a lot of tough decisions, so if you're asking me, yes sir, I think the sheriff and I deserve a little more, I sure do."
Lang told Lincoln, "You can't take this personal." She mentioned the complaints that the justices were getting. "We are the ones on the frontline and have to answer the reason why we vote this in," she said. Lincoln said he understood.
"So that's where we're coming from," Lang told Lincoln. 'We are in a tough position."
Lincoln told the justices that he wanted to clarify "that Sheriff Miller didn't have anything to do with this. He wasn't on the committee. He didn't give any input, and I know it's an election year, but I just don't think it's fair that some of the things are being said about our sheriff because he had nothing to do with any discussion.
"I'll tell you this, you don't have to give me a dime, I don't care but please don't generalize the other elected officials."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.