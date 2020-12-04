White County remained in the top 20 counties with the most new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas on Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The county, which was 15th after being 14th on Thursday’s list, has had 3,199 total cases and now has 299 active cases (178 confirmed). The White County recovery number is at 2,846 and there have been 32,894 tests performed. The county has had 52 deaths considered to be COVID-19-related.
Gavin Lesnick, public information director for the Department of Health, said the top 20 is based on “the number of new cases from the reporting period. It’s not like a value they have to make, it’s just the 20 with the most number of cases.”
He said being in the top 20 “can mean different things.”
“I mean, really the overarching takeaway from the counties that are higher on the list are that there is likely community spread there; there’s significant number of cases being reported, but other things can affect it too,” Lesnick said. “If, for example, there is a nursing home outbreak. We’ve seen that affect a county where there is a smaller county that appears higher up on the list because there’s a number of cases associated with a nursing home. Same thing with an occupational cluster. We’ve had some manufacturing plants with a number of cases and that can sometimes cause the county to go up.”
The latest nursing homes report, released Nov. 23 by the department, included two White County facilities – The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation is listed as having 59 resident cases and 30 staff, with 12 total active, while the Oakdale Nursing Facility had 26 resident cases (all in the previous 14 days) and 19 staff cases (13 active).
Another way to look at country numbers is with the positivity map that the Department of Health puts out, Lesnick said. The 14-day moving average of percent positivity by county from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2 shows White County with a 17.8 percent positivity rate. In comparison, Pulaski and Faulkner counties are both at 10 percent, while Jackson County is 23.6, which was the highest percentage on Thursday’s chart.
“That has the positivity rate for each county and that is sort of an equalizer because it’s the number of positive cases divided by the total number of tests,” he said. “A higher rate indicates that there is more spread than a lower rate.
“The only thing to keep in mind with that is, the level of testing varies significantly. Some counties have substantial testing, others are fairly low, so it can skew it a little bit if there is a county that doesn’t have a whole lot of testing.”
The total cases in Arkansas jumped 2,827 Friday, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 167,137. Thirty-one more deaths due to the virus were added Friday, putting the overall death toll at 2,586. The hospitalization number due to COVID-19 was down to 1,041 patients and those on ventilators went up by one to 191.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the recommended quarantine to 10 days for those who don’t get tested after being exposed to the virus and seven for those who receive a negative test, Lesnick said the Department of Health still recommends 14 days “as the safest option.”
“Fourteen days is the most comprehensive quarantine you can have, but the CDC came out this week and said we think there is minimal risk associated with reducing that to 10 days of quarantine if you don’t get tested and seven days of quarantine if you get a test and it comes back negative. All of that is from the time of exposure,” he said. “If you were exposed at noon on a Friday, that quarantine would last until noon of seven days or 10 days from that time. You can’t get tested until five days after the time of exposure. If you get tested before that it maybe too soon to actually detect the virus to see if you have it.”
During Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s news conference Thursday, Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said the CDC’s new guidelines on reducing quarantines after exposure is good news for schools.
“When you look at our data and the reasons that schools have had to pivot to virtual learning, it has been primarily because of the number of quarantined individuals, whether they be staff, faculty or students,” Key said. “It’s because of the numbers of quarantines and then the lack of sufficient substitutes. So the shortened time span will be beneficial to our schools.”
The latest Department of Health COVID-19 educational report shows the Searcy School District with 9 active cases; Beebe with seven; Bald Knob with six and White County Central with five. On the private school listing, Harding Academy had 10 active cases and Harding University, which has sent students home for the semester as planned, had seven.
Lesnick said the department doesn’t “quite have the specifics yet” for when COVID-19 vaccines will become approved and available.
“The Pfizer vaccine is going to be up first for the FDA [Food and Dug Administration] to consider emergency approval, and that approval still needs to happen,” he said. We expect that it will. That’s sort of the next critical juncture is that it would get approved. That meeting is on Dec. 14th.
“We have an order in that would bring the first doses in to Arkansas, assuming that it is approved and that would likely be within a few days of that approval if it was approved.”
Lesnick said he did not yet have the exact amount of doses that Arkansas would be getting.
“Speaking generally, it’s going to be a limited supply,” Lesnick said. “There is not going to be enough for even everybody in the initial group. It is going to be scarce in the early goings. We will get more as time goes on. There will be follow-up shipments.
“A week later [after the Pfizer vaccine is up for approval], the Moderna vaccine is up for approval. So, if that’s approved that would bring even bring more doses into the state, and even into next year there are other vaccines in the pipeline. The more of those that get approved or found be safe and effective that could help the supply chain.”
Lesnick explained that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, if approved, call for two doses. “Pfizer is separated by three weeks and Moderna is separate by four weeks.”
