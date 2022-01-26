The number of candidates who have announced they will be running for White County judge is back up to three after White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell said this week that she will join the race to replace Michael Lincoln.
The filing period, which runs through March 1 at noon, doesn’t open until Feb. 22, and one of the candidates who announced shortly after Lincoln said he would not be seeking re-election already has dropped out of the race.
White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry posted Jan. 4 on social media that “after much prayer and talking with friends and family, I am withdrawing my name from running for White County judge. I appreciate all the support I have received and wish the other candidates the best of luck.”
The other candidates who have said they will be filing for the judge’s position are Lincoln’s administrative assistant Lisa Brown and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson. Churchwell announced her decision Tuesday. All three are running as Republicans.
Churchwell is a 1992 graduate of Searcy High School, attended Arkansas State University-Beebe and is a 1996 Harding University honor graduate with a bachelor degree in social work. She maintains an Arkansas social work License.
She said she had been thinking about running for county judge “for some time.”
“White County means a lot to me,” Churchwell said. “I spent a large part of my adult life volunteering, both to preserve our local history and to promote the area. I have been involved for some time.”
She believes her background in “managing commercial properties” makes her a good fit for the position because “that’s one of the biggest responsibilities of the judge, to manage the property of the county.”
“In addition to holding a real estate broker’s license (inactive), I have earned the real estate designation of real property administrator in commercial property management through the Building Owners and Managers Institute – one of 29 in Arkansas,” Churchwell posted on Facebook.
She said she also has also served as an office manager for a law firm and now operates Harmony Building Solutions LLC, a commercial janitorial and maintenance company based in Center Hill, and is editor of the quarterly “White County News,” which she said had been awarded best historical newsletter in Arkansas for both 2019 and 2020 from the Arkansas Historical Association. She said she is also editor of the annual 100-page book, “The White County Heritage,” and a Pioneer Village interpreter.
Since 1999, Churchwell said she has been involved in historical work, and she said she has “deep roots in White County with family ties going back five generations.”
In other volunteer work with the city of Searcy, Churchwell is the liaison for the historic Smyrna Church, the committee to restore the Legion Hut and the Rialto Theater.
“I assist with the 1944 Beebe Colored School restoration,” she said. “I’m a committee member of Searcy’s Holiday of Lights, a consultant for the Oak Grove Cemetary Association and I’m in the Searcy Leadership Class of 2022 through the Chamber of Commerce.”
Churchwell said if she is elected, she will resign as president of the historical society. “I would still be a basic member, but I would hand over responsibilities.”
Through her work on the society, Churchwell said she has met people that she would have not met otherwise, “and that’s even more so since we moved back here in 2019. I was in Pulaski County for 20 years.”
Her parents, Jerry and Teddy Wyatt, are lifelong White County residents, she said. “I was raised on a row-crop and dairy farm. My dad still bales hay and sells it to the public in his retirement years. My mother used to be an elementary school teacher at West Point Elementary when there was a school in West Point. I’m the oldest of four kids.”
Churchwell said her husband, Billy, also graduated from Searcy High School, and is co-owner of Harmony, a janitorial and building solutions company. He is a licensed contractor and the logistics supervisor at an area manufacturer. is on the board of the United Way of White County and volunteers with the White County Historical Society as the logistics coordinator. His family is from Griffithville and Four Mile areas.
“I love White County and the area means so much to me,” Churchwell said. “People have been kind in teaching me along the way in the historical society. People that have now passed on have taught me a lot and especially to honor and respect the ones who have come before us and what they have laid out.
“Even in the 1980s when I was growing up here, a lot of the county roads were just in pitiful condition. They are so much better [now]. In the ‘80s, there were a lot of dirt and gravel roads with one-way wooden bridges, and now you go through the El Paso area and you have this really nice new bridge on a back road, so the roads have really gotten better.”
Overall, Churchwell said her training and education have put her in a good position to be part of the county’s leadership.
“I’m looking forward to events starting up again and I will attend the ones someone else creates and I will create my own,” she said. “I am also going to do a lot on social media because even people who shy away from public groups are still looking at that, even more so.”
“If it wasn’t a COVID year, I think my plans would be quite different than what they are right now because people are shying away from each other currently, but hopefully soon, things will calm down and I plan on going into the small communities and meeting people where they’re at.”
