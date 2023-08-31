The White County Historical Society has “been informed that we may have to move Pioneer Village,” according to society President Shelly Churchwell.
“We have to start looking forward on that in case that does come to fruition so we want a little more time to spend that last $10,000 because we need to make sure we spend on things that can be moved,” Churchwell told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday. “And so we’re asking for up to a six-month extension of time to spend that appropriately and wisely because we don’t want to waste anything.”
Pioneer Village received $34,850 from the A&P Commission last October for capital improvements that included repairing a 1937 windmill that was damaged by a storm two years earlier. Churchwell said the historical society has spent $24,000 of the funding it received.
When asked about there being an issue with the windmill, Churchwell responded that “the guy working on it is about half-finished but it’s been real hot in Texas and his shop isn’t air conditioned and he’s older, so he is in the process of working on it to complete the windmill project so he’s a few months out.”
Churchwell said one of the things the society wants to purchase with the remainder of the funds is signage for Pioneer Village that can easily be picked up and moved. “And that take a little bit more shopping time.”
Pioneer Village is located on city property on Veterans Boulevard, near the adult softball fields, disc golf course and Searcy Event Center. In August, the Searcy City Council gave the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. the go-ahead to market a portion of that land for industrial development.
Mayor Mat Faulkner told The Daily Citizen last week that the SREDC was given “permission to market the northern portion of the current SportsPlex. The portion includes the adult softball fields, event center, dog park, disc golf and skate park areas.”
When asked about Pioneer Village, Faulkner said it “is currently carved out of the marketable space.”
In March, the City Council approved a one-year lease agreement for the historical preservation project after Churchwell had requested a multiyear agreement in order to plan for the future of the village. The agreement states that it “will be reviewed and renewed annual by the Searcy City Council, unless written notice of agreement termination is given by either party.”
“It took us five years to put Pioneer Village back together again last time [it had to move] with a lot of volunteer labor and a lot of money,” Churchwell told the council in December. “It hurts the buildings, too, when you move the 1885 schoolhouse around.”
Pioneer Village was started at the White County Fairgrounds in 1967, and “it sat there with a handshake agreement for 35 years until we were ‘voluntold’ that we had to pack up Pioneer Village and the fair board was either going to sell it piece by piece at auction or the historical society had to move it,” Churchwell said.
With donations, she said the historical society moved it to the city property on what was then Higginson Street.
“I understand why that there might be the decision to move,” Commission Chairman Chris Howell told Churchwell on Tuesday. “I applaud your vision and foresight not to spend that money right now.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said that it was his understanding concerning the possibility of moving the village “that the city would assist with that move. So as far as paying for the move, we don’t need to do that at this point.”
Churchwell replied. “No, no. I’m just thinking about what kind of signs I buy for the buildings themselves. In this original proposal was signage, just labeling.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked if there would be any issue with extending the timeframe for spending the money. A&P Attorney Buck Gibson said, “No, if the commission approves.”
Howell asked Gibson, “If we wanted to extend it, can we put – I mean, I would assume we could put – a specific timeframe on it, six months?” Gibson said, “Yes.”
The commission unanimously approved the six-month extension.
