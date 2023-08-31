The White County Historical Society has “been informed that we may have to move Pioneer Village,” according to society President Shelly Churchwell.

“We have to start looking forward on that in case that does come to fruition so we want a little more time to spend that last $10,000 because we need to make sure we spend on things that can be moved,” Churchwell told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday. “And so we’re asking for up to a six-month extension of time to spend that appropriately and wisely because we don’t want to waste anything.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.