The last remaining segregated school building in White County will turn 77 years old Aug. 24, and it might get a happy birthday present from the White County Historical Society.
The historical society is looking into the possibility of accepting responsibility for restoring the building from the city of Beebe. The society is “still working out the details” before taking a vote, society President Shelly Churchwell said Monday.
The dilapidated building is located on Apple Street near Idaho Street, not far from the railroad tracks and one of the city’s water towers. The cornerstone reads “8-24-1944 COLORD SCHOOL BUILT BY GILBREATH & SWAN.”
Churchwell said the building has been on an endangered list for a long time.
“I think it’s called Preserve Arkansas; it’s been on the list for many years and it was given to the city of Beebe for a dollar in 2019, I think,” she said. “The city of Beebe had high hopes of restoring it – I don’t really know what the plan was for it, whether it was to restore it as a little museum or an events center; it never got that far, but they were going to at least restore the building.”
She said the building “needs significant work.”
Historical society Vice President Will Walker said “the historic name for the school is Beebe Colored School; that is what it used to be called, but on the historic register form, we decided just to name it Beebe School.”
Originally, the board of the historical society was going to vote by email last Wednesday on whether to go forward with work on the old school building, but Churchwell said the society needed more time to do research.
“What we’re voting is whether the White County Historical Society will accept the offer from the city of Beebe to donate the property,” Churchwell said. “If our board votes yes, we can start moving forward and start our effort fundraising.
“We have got some ideas already for fundraising if it comes to pass. One of the main things is we’ll probably be selling bricks with people’s names on them to put out there, but that is just one of the fundraisers we’re talking about.”
Walker said he started “bearing down on research” after the society got the message about the city wanting to donate the building to it.
“I have been up at the [White County] Courthouse researching the old records and stuff and trying to figure out exact dates,” Walker said last week. “It’s only about one page and there is not a whole lot about the school that we know.
“I do have contact information for some of the children and grandchildren who went to school there. I have already interviewed one about information and I’m hoping to interview some other ones. There’s not a whole lot of people still connected to it though.”
He said work on the building “is going to be a community effort. Because we are nonprofit, if we do end up taking the project on, it’s going to have to be private donations and people just wanting to get involved.”
Mayor Mike Robinson said he told Walker “that we would work with him in every way possible.”
Robertson said that originally when he talked to an independent contractor, he was told the total repairs would range from $60,000 to $70,000 for the old school building. He said he looked into how much it would cost for footing work for the building and that would be about $18,000.
As far as there being any other “still standing segregated school houses” in the area, Walker said “there may be but I don’t know about it. It’s the last segregated school building landmark not only in Beebe but also in White County.”
At the July Beebe City Council meeting, Robertson said the old school building was “deeded over to the city approximately a year or so ago.” He said because the building is in such ill repair, “there is no interior walls whatsoever.”
“The exterior walls are pulling apart at the corners of the brick,” Robertson said. “The contractor suggested that he was going to spend a lot of money getting someone in there and putting in and bringing those walls back up. You’d have to do the brick repair and you would also have to put a new roof on it. It was going to cost quite a lot.
“Also suggested is that we may want to just take the building down and build a brick memorial from the bricks within the building along with the concrete plaque that’s in the building, and we can put that within an enclosed fenced area and just secure it and build a memorial there.”
“Again, that’s up to you,” he told the council, providing it with a photo of the old building. “You can see it’s all but fallen in right now. The roof is completely gone; it’s barely hanging. The brick walls are probably dangerous right now. It’s all been boarded up.”
Council member Derrek Goff asked Robertson if the city ever got any grants for the building and Robertson said, “No. We tried with the historical society. We tried Searcy. We tried pretty much everything.”
Robertson said if the city were to take the building down, the city could use “work-release people and salvage the brick and build a memorial ... there.”
The possibility of the historical society taking over the building became an option after the meeting.
