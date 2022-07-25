Cattle at Steprock farm

RIGHT: (From left) Jewel, Dana, Henry and Joshua Stewart. ABOVE: The Stewart family are cattle and goat producers in Steprock. Because of lower hay production and moderate drought conditions, Dana Stewart, a sixth-generation rancher, said they’ve had to reduce their cattle numbers by 10 percent this year.

 Contributed photos

Hay cuttings being “way off” in White County is causing producers to cull or sell cattle early while row-crop farmers worry about not having enough water with the state experiencing its hottest summer in 10 years. Along with issues like inflation, it’s been a “double whammy” for farmers.

White County is listed under the moderate drought conditions by the National Drought Mitigation Center as the state experiences unusually dry conditions and 100-plus temperatures. Some rain and lower temperatures, including highs in the 80s, are forecast for later this week.

