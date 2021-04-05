The White County Fair Board has decided to hold the fair this year “because things have gotten better” after having to cancel last year’s annual event because of COVID-19, according to board member Gail Snyder.
“It will be from Sept. 13th through Saturday the 18th,” Snyder said, adding that making the decision to go forward with the fair was difficult but the fair board considered the fact that COVID-19 active case numbers are going down.
She said plans could “change between now and then if things got worse again. Because conditions are improving, we have decided to have it.”
Currently, the thinking is that there will not be a national headliner act this year, according to Snyder.
“The funding for a big headliner is just not here right now, but if somebody wanted to step up and say, ‘I’ll pay for a headliner,’ we might be able to look at it. But for finances, right now we are just not able to do a big headliner.”
She said acts from the area are being looked at to provide the entertainment at the fair instead.
Because financial struggles aren’t just a problem for the fair, the board will be offering a dollar night on Sept. 13.
“Admission is a dollar and parking is a dollar,” Snyder said. “We are doing everything for a dollar because we just felt like we needed to help the community. Everybody has struggled with finances for the past year, so we decided to do a dollar night to help everyone out.”
All of the fair’s regular rides will be back as well as the community groups that have booths, she said.
“It was a little depressing not seeing the fair [last year] but all the fair board members are glad to see it returning,” Snyder said.
The White County Fair Board meets the second Thursday of every month at its office at the White County Fairgrounds.
