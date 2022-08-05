When the White County Fair is held next month, it will be allowing something it has not done in the nearly 140 years that it has been in existence, according to fair board President/Chairman Alan Quattlebaum: “swipe a card” for admission.

“We’re introducing credit cards this year, and that will help a lot of people – they don’t have to bring the cash, they can actually buy a ticket at the gate,” Quattlebaum said. “That is something we’re stepping off into for the first time.”

