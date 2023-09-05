The attendance goal for the White County Fair next week is 80,000 visitors, according to fair board President Alan Quattlebaum.

“It looks like the weather is going to turn and be pretty good for us,” Quattlebaum said. “Actually that week of the fair, I was kind of concerned about being a little bit hot, but the way it’s looking now, the temperature is going to be a little bit lower than what we expected, which is good for everybody. It’s a lot more comfortable for people to come out and enjoy it.”

