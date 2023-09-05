The attendance goal for the White County Fair next week is 80,000 visitors, according to fair board President Alan Quattlebaum.
“It looks like the weather is going to turn and be pretty good for us,” Quattlebaum said. “Actually that week of the fair, I was kind of concerned about being a little bit hot, but the way it’s looking now, the temperature is going to be a little bit lower than what we expected, which is good for everybody. It’s a lot more comfortable for people to come out and enjoy it.”
The fair kicks off with the parade Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by the Horse Show on Sunday at 2 p.m., before officially starting Monday at 4 p.m. The Daily Citizen published a guide to the fair Saturday that is available for free for a limited time at the newspaper’s office at 723 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and at the fairgrounds office at 802 Davis Drive. Subscribers also can access the guide at www.thedailycitizen.com.
When asked if there was one part of the fair that was closest to his heart, Quattlebaum said, “Every bit of it is important to me. I don’t pick one thing out of it. We rodeo, but the education part of it is a big factor in me, but I am close to rodeo because we do rodeo and I enjoy it.
“I talked to Eric [Odom]. He’s on the rodeo committee, the head of it. He called and we talked yesterday [Sunday] and he said he’s got almost 500 calls about this. He said there is people coming out of Texas and Georgia and all over the place. We’re going to be filled up Thursday night and that’s probably going to be the biggest youth rodeo we ever had at the fairgrounds period, the way it sounds.”
Asked why the crowd is expected to be big, Quattlebaum said, “I think it is just that it is getting out that it is a good rodeo for kids. They are finding out how good it is as far as the way we put in on for them and stuff because we are giving out saddles for the high points for the girls and the boys, and it’s just a good place to come for a rodeo.”
This youth rodeo will be for ages 9 to 19 and they will qualify for the Junior Patriot Finals, which will be in Fort Worth at the end of February. “It’s right here close to where they do the American, which is one of the biggest and richest rodeos,” Quattlebaum said.
Turning to the educational aspect of the fair, Quattlebaum said, “It gives a kid something to do because there is so many things that a kid in White County can get involved in, everything from FFA [Future Farmers of America] – which they are showing all of their animals and that could be a goat, it could be a sheep, it could be a lamb, it could be cattle – and then you got the mechanics part of it where they can weld or build something out of wood. And if they don’t want to do that, they can get in an do home ec [economics]. They’ve got sewing and they’ve got canning and art.
“I think it is so diverse, so wide range of things for kids to do at our fair that it is almost like, ‘How could you not pick one?’ There’s so many to pick from to put interest in a kid to do something.”
According to Quattlebaum, the FFA students work hard at what they do to get their animals ready all year long to show them at the fair.
“We’re proud that they are bringing them in and showing them,” he said. “There’s a lot of things. They don’t get to go to a farm or see a cow or goat or lamb and it’s a good opportunity for all these kids to come see stuff that they don’t get to see.”
At noon Sept. 15, Quattlebaum said, kids will bring their animals to be auctioned at a premium animal sale that isn’t really a sale. “We have a meal for all of our bidders and it’s free.”
“This year, we are doing a fish fry for them and what they do is, the kids bring in their animals and they auction them,” he said. “Well, the good thing about this is the money that’s been bid on that animal; they [the kids] get to keep the money and the animal. So all these kids that worked so hard to auction off their animal get to keep that money and put it into a savings account for college or whatever they want. The public and businesses can come out and participate in it and help these kids earn some money off their hard work all summer long as they prepared for the fair.
“At the end of last year’s [premium animal sale], I know it was a little over $90,000 that was made that day and every bit – I mean, every bit of the money – goes to the kids. Not one part of it goes to anybody but the kids themselves.”
Tuesday night will be the poultry auction in the poultry barn. “That is something else you don’t need to miss,” Quattlebaum said.
Quattlebaum said he is really proud of the White County Fair Board “and the way they try to make this one of the best fairs in the state of Arkansas. In my opinion, we’re in the top five in the state. We’ve got more to offer than a lot of fairs in the state do with the educational part of it.
“The Merchants Building is a very important part of our fair, where all of our businesses in town can come in and set a booth up and be able to show the public what they’ve got. There’s probably some in there that might get in contact with someone that needs a job or something like that so the Merchant Building is a very important part of that for us along with the livestock.
“And then you get into the demolition derby part of it. We will start on Thursday night with autocross racing and it will go all the way through Thursday and Friday night, and then our big demolition derby on Saturday night.
He said the Oklahoma Boys Promotions from South Coffeyville, Okla., is in charge of the derby. “They do a very good job at that and it kind of keeps us from having to do it ourselves, kind of like the PRCA [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association] Rodeo, we’re going to have on Friday and Saturday night. They had a pro rodeo out in Henryetta, Okla. It was really good.
“Kevin Hampton of Hampton Rodeo told Eric today that there’s a lot of people that are going to come to our rodeo on Friday and Saturday night. Not only are we having a pro rodeo that weekend, Hot Springs and Forrest City are having one also, which is an advantage for all of us because they can run in what they call the show part of it and then they can leave and get in the slack part of it on Saturday night in Hot Springs or Forrest City and they will do a rodeo on Friday and Saturday night.”
He said having events available that do not fit into the normal rodeo hours, which usually include calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and steer wrestling, gives rodeo participants choices. “They can choose which one they actually want to go to, so they may go to Searcy on Friday night and then go to Hot Springs on Saturday and the people from Hot Springs may be in Searcy on Saturday night, so it gives them opportunities for these pro rodeo people to come in.”
Quattlebaum said the fair has “had some big names” participate in its rodeo, including the No. 1 steer wrestler in the world “the first year we had the PRCA. And then the second year we’ve had Joe Beaver, he has multi times won that calf roping event, and then also that Jackie Crawford, she was ranked No. 1 in the world in the breakaway. So we’re getting some big name people coming through now, and that’s what we’re after, to get quality athletes in here that people have heard of, that they can come watch them where they don’t have an opportunity to watch them, unless they are on television. So we’re getting some big-pull rodeo people in here.”
Quattlebaum said whether it’s rodeo fans, livestock participants or just attendees in general coming, the fair is “beneficial all the way around” for the community “because we will draw some people out of the Batesville area, some of those people that are in Independence and Cleburne County will come in to maybe come see the livestock or the demolition derby or whatever, so it’s a good opportunity for everybody.”
“... Of course the feed stores are benefitting from it because the kids are coming and having to get feed for their livestock,” he said.
Quattlebaum said he has been on the fair board for five years and served as president each year, although the fair was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19. “I was always in it [the fair] because it kind of goes around in a circle because my wife’s family owned a carnival and we were always involved with all the fairs all over the state of Arkansas and Louisiana and Missouri, so I was around the fairs all my life, all the years I have been married to my wife. We met in 1980 and got married in 1982 and, of course, my wife, Luanne [from Judsonia], has been around it [the fairs] all her life.”
He said a lot goes into pulling off the fair each year, including area law enforcement serving as security. “They come in there and help us make it safe for all of our families. And then the ladies in our ticket booths, these girls come in there and they have been doing it for a long time. The ticket sellers know their job and do a very good job. We are so thankful to have them.
“And then one of probably the biggest additions we have at the fair that a lot of people don’t know about, is our [White County] Cooperative Extension Service with Brian Haller and Sherri Sanders. These folks right there come in and help us with all the entries, when [participants] are coming in with their educational stuff and they help us with the livestock. We could not do it without them folks. They are just an awesome bunch to work with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.