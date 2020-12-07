The White County Fair board has requested $50,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission for an “immediate equine arena reconfigure of rodeo livestock staging and bucking chutes, to include a run-back alleyway and relocation of the announcer stand.”
The commission looked over the letter from board President Alan Quattlebaum at last week’s monthly meeting at Searcy City Hall and decided to table the request until its next meeting because the fair board did not fill out the correct paperwork request sheet. No one from the fair board was at the meeting to discuss the request, either.
“We are going to go to the A&P [meeting} in January because we had no idea that we were supposed to be there,” Quattlebaum later told The Daily Citizen.
In his Nov. 16 letter to the A&P Commission, Quattlebaum wrote that the improvements “would increase the versatility of the arena to include team roping events as well as increasing the use, thus increasing the rentability of the venue. Currently, it is projected to increase the number of rented dates by 18 thus bringing in many out-of-town participants and attendees. This reconfigure will make all of of the other equine events more efficient and convenient to allow for many more types of events.”
Quattlebaum also wrote that the fair board has “over 30 weekends events” booked for 2021. “These attendees will stay in hotels and eat at restaurants in Searcy, as most attending are from distances as far away as 600 miles. Not to mention filling up with fuel and feed supplies, etc.”
Separate from the $50,000 request, Quattlebaum wrote that the board is looking to increase the fairgrounds’ horse boarding stalls and replace the pony barn.
“We currently have 143 [stalls] that we rent daily during the equine events,” he wrote. “Building and Grounds Committee have projected to purchase another 34 stalls at a cost of $34,000 sometime in 2021. This will greatly increase the rentability as well as revenue during these events.”
As far as the pony barn goes, Quattlebaum doesn’t list how it will be paid for, but writes that it would be demolished and replaced with a 6,000-square foot barn “at a cost of $75,000, including site prep and electrical lighting/fans, which also includes new stalls.
“This will increase our rentable stalls count by another 30, and provide a safe building for the White County Fair exhibits.”
As far as the vision for 2021 and beyond, Quattlebaum wrote that the White County Fair board feels like the White County Fairgrounds is “a great place for an equine event in central Arkansas. Located in Searcy, we are competing with the Saline County Fairgrounds in Benton and the Four State Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Texas. These two examples receive state and county funds for operation.”
Quattlebaum mentioned in his letter that it also was brought to their attention, “while thinking of the Searcy A&P tax and purposes was the fact that our food vendors during the fair are not paying their A&P tax.”
“We have no idea of those receipts, but surely any contribution from those processed food vendors would benefit the fund,” he wrote. “And we’d certainly like to be good stewards of that.”
Quattlebaum wrote that the board “has the vision to make these White County Fairgrounds the absolute best venue in the state of Arkansas. Besides equine events, we are hosting fundraising banquets, the [pending] National Robotics Regional Tournament, weddings, BBQ cookoffs, concerts and much more. Without any municipal funds for operation, we are required to lean on benevolent businesses and individuals for any expansion or renovation that is needed. We’d like to become better partners with the city of Searcy, and serve our community to the best of our ability.”
