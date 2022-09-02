The talents of White County agriculture students will be on display next week in a “new competition” for the White County Fair, according to fair board Secretary Debra Lang.
Lang, who is chairperson of the education exhibits at the fair, said the White County Fair Agriculture Mechanics Competition, which will be held Wednesday, was conceived by “a few of us ... when we were at our state convention this year.”
“What we are trying to do is get the schools involved in some friendly competition, showcasing their projects, and it’s like usually their shop projects,” she said.
There will be metal projects and wood projects, “large, medium and small,” Lang said, and all the schools in the county have been invited to participate. As of Wednesday, Lang had heard from five that will be participating: Rose Bud, White County Central, Pangburn, Searcy and Beebe.
The students are taking the competition very seriously, according to Lang. From what she has heard from the agriculture teachers at the schools, Lane said the students involved in the projects “are so excited. They don’t want anybody knowing [what they are working on] so it’s all top secret.”
The public is invited to the Rodeo Arena at the White County Fairgrounds for the competition at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free.
“We have a large metal and wood division, a medium metal and wood division and a small metal and wood division,” Lang said.
Examples that are in the rules for the large metal projects are things like livestock feeders, she said. For the wood projects, examples Lange gave included household furniture and picnic tables. Some of the medium projects could be fire pits and barbecue pits. In this size, the wood projects could be Adirondack chairs or barstools. The small category projects, she said, could be little metal cutout cowboy boot holders, and little decorative magazine racks and picture frames in the wood category.
Cash prizes will be awarded. In the large metal and wood division, first place will be $500, second place $350 and third place $200. In the medium division, the cash prizes will be $400 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third. In the small division, cash prices will be $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third place.
Lang said the students also will be getting trophies and there will be a traveling trophy for the grand prize winner. “It will be the overall sweepstakes entry and they will get a trophy to take back to the school with them. Next year, they will bring it back and hope they get to keep it or it may go to another school, just depending on who the overall sweepstakes winner is.”
The competition is being held before the fair, which will be Sept. 12-17, Lang explained, so that the overall sweepstakes winner can be displayed outside in front of the Merchants Building during fair week.
“If it’s OK with the school at the end of the week at our animal sale, the grand prize winner [entry], we are planning on auctioning that off, with the proceeds going to the school and some of the proceeds coming back to the fairgrounds for us to promote this program for next year,” she said.
