The talents of White County agriculture students will be on display next week in a “new competition” for the White County Fair, according to fair board Secretary Debra Lang.

Lang, who is chairperson of the education exhibits at the fair, said the White County Fair Agriculture Mechanics Competition, which will be held Wednesday, was conceived by “a few of us ... when we were at our state convention this year.”

