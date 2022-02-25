White County “was kind of in the epicenter” of Wednesday and Thursday’s ice storm in Arkansas, according to Eric Green, a fmeteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.
Green said the county is “where we saw some of our greatest accumulations; actually just east of you as well. For the most part, it was anywhere between a quarter of an inch to half of an inch. The further east and southeast you go into the county, the bigger the accumulations were.”
He said mostly sleet was seen. “There was a report of 5 inches of sleet (from beginning of freezing rain going up to snow) just northeast of Gravel Hill,” which is between Joy and Romance.
The winter weather arrived quickly on Wednesday afternoon, coating Searcy streets with sleet. By Friday afternoon, there were only patches of it on roads and the main signs of the ice were in yards. That should go away quickly because Green said that for the next two weeks, temperatures are expected to be relatively above normal.
“The week to come is looking relatively settled for the most part and relatively unactive as far as weather,” he said. “In these transitions between seasons,” Green said “you can go from ice storms and winter weather in one week and then in a week or two you are already talking about the potential for severe weather.”
Although it was a quick storm, that doesn’t mean it didn’t cause problems. White County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Seiders said that dispatch took approximately 46 “unique vehicle accident calls on Feb. 23, four yesterday and two as of Friday morning at 10 a.m.”
“In that same period,” Seiders said, “they also logged over 20 unique road hazards across the county (trees or large branches in roadway, roadway under water, etc.). There were at least 32 vehicles that slid off the road and were temporarily abandoned by their owners until conditions improved enough to recover them.
“We saw a lot of activity from the county road department as well, sanding and salting hills and intersections and using road graders to good effect to improve conditions for county road dependent residents.”
Seiders said that the ice was certainly a challenge. “I saw a deputy and NorthStar EMT holding on to each other to keep their footing as they tried to make it up a very steep and icy driveway to check on a older woman who had taken a fall in her home.: He said all of them were OK.
Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department said they worked five wrecks during the wintry weather.
“Any amount of wrecks we work is unfortunate for the people involved but five in a couple-day span is not that out of the ordinary,” he said. “We can easily work that many wrecks any given day when the weather is not a factor. We utilized our winter weather vehicles again from about noon on Wednesday and were able to get back in our regular patrol units Thursday afternoon.”
White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays said Thursday afternoon that her office had not been requested to respond to anything other than fire department duties with the volunteer departments.
“We got called out several times for the fire department for trees across the road, hanging too low, poles leaning too much, which is actually an Entergy call,” Bays said. “Fire departments were called out numerous times to clear roadways.”
There were a little more than 500 Entergy customers in the county without power as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to Customer Service Manager Flave Carpenter.
“This morning is actually the height of it,” Carpenter said. “It’s ice storm stuff. It’s probably the most haphazard damage you can expect anywhere. There’s no rhyme or reason to it. We’ve just got guys chasing their tails, trying to get things hooked back up and running. There’s just lots of stuff broke, down wire, that kind of thing.”
Carpenter said some of the outages were around Judsonia and Bald Knob but “the highest concentrations right now are in and around Searcy.”
