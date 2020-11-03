The following are the unofficial results for White County from Tuesday's general election:
Searcy City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Tonia Hale 566 (70.40%)
Tommy Centola 238 (29.60%)
Searcy City Council, Ward 2, Position 1
Chris Howell 993 (63.25%)
Davis Threlkeld 577 (36.75%)
Searcy City Council, Ward 1, Position 2
David Morris 1,102 (60.22%)
Karen Marshall 728 (39.78%)
Searcy City Council, Ward 1, Position 1
Logan Cothern 1,091 (60.31%)
Kenneth Olree 718 (39.69%)
Justice of the Peace District 12
Joel P. Pritchett 630 (69.84%)
Lana Duncan Clark 272 (30.16%)
Justice of the Peace District 10
Bobby G. Quattlebaum 1,665 (79.36%)
Mary Jane Parks 433 (20.64%)
Justice of the Peace District 8
Debra Akers Lang 746 (53.90%)
Layne "Boss" Vaughn 492 (32.55%)
Sunny Cypert Boehm 146 (10.55%)
Bald Knob City Council, Ward 3, Position 2
Mary Lou Smith 349 (46.66%)
Alvin Hearyman 219 (29.28%)
Roger Pearrow 180 (24.06%)
Bald Knob City Council, Ward 2, Position 2
Ella White 232 (31.69%)
Tammy Pitcher McConnell 198 (27.05%)
David Lowrey 180 (24.49%)
Cody Allgood 122 (16.67%)
Bald Knob City Council, Ward. 1, Position 1
Tammy Glaze 497 (67.07%)
Billy Feagin 244 (32.93%)
Beebe City Council, Ward 3, Position 2
Wes McAfee 670 (42.06%)
Shannon Woods 561 (35.22%)
Dale Bass 362 (22.72%)
Beebe City Council, Ward 1, Position 2
David Pruitt 954 (60.30%)
Linda Anthony 628 (39.70%)
Beebe City Council, Ward 1, Position 1
Danny Mahoney 1,098 (68.97%)
Lee McLane 494 (31.03%)
Bradford Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer
Janet Street Richards 117 (50.65%)
Kayla Lock 114 (49.35%)
Kensett City Council, Ward 2, Position 1
Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood 206 (56.28%)
Dennis J. Teague (43.72%)
McRae Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer
Deborah L. McDaniel 98 (51.85%)
Mary Lynn Claiborne 91 (48.15%)
Pangburn City Council, Ward 2, Position 2
Tim Temple 112 (58.95%)
Danny Grayum 78 (41.05%)
Pangburn City Council, Ward 1, Position 2
Benjamen Langley 111 (58.42%)
Bill Haile Sr. 79 (41.58%)
Pangburn City Council, Ward 1, Position 1
David Wilson 120 (63.16%)
Bill Nusbaum 70 (36.84%)
Rose Bud City Council, Position 4
Tana Barley 110 (59.14%)
Tina Baldridge 76 (40.86%)
