White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen would like to see the county change its polling sites into voting centers for election days to provide voters with more convenient options.
“You are all familiar with early voting,” Allen told the White County Quorum Court’s Building and Grounds Committee last week. “The last big election in November we had the Carmichael Center open for early voting. We had something like 9,000 people and we had the [White County Cooperative] Extension [Service] Office for early voting.
“Vote centers are exactly like early voting. On election day between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., you can go any place that you would normally vote or not vote, you have a choice. We have a lot of locations here in White County, any of those locations on election day between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. you can actually vote. You don’t have to be at your normal voting place, just like early voting.”
Allen said there are currently 43 counties in Arkansas that use voting centers. White County would have 32 voting centers, he said, with most of those being the same as normal election-day polling sites, but a few being changed because of a lack of WiFi access.
“It really helps your constituents if they can go anywhere that is real close to them and vote,” he said. “It’s convenient.
“I’ll give you an example: This guy works in Little Rock and he gets off at 6:30 at night and the only problem is, he lives in Bradford. He is driving and can’t get to Bradford before 7:30 but guess what, he can get to Beebe before 7:30 and he can vote if we have vote centers, so that’s one thing.”
He also used for an example of the parent of a child playing soccer in Searcy and having to be out at the soccer fields until 7 p.m. on election day because of “tryouts, training, etc.”
“Guess what? [If] they live in Bradford, chances of them getting to Bradford by 7:30 and voting? It could happen, but why would they want to risk their life or their children’s lives to get to a place and vote when if we have vote centers. Searcy would have four of them or if they went the other direction, they could go to Higginson, which would have one.”
Allen said there were all kinds of advantages to having vote centers.
“It’s more convenient for the voters, and I’m just thinking of all the constituents you guys have,” he said. “I am a voter, too, and I know everyone out here is a voter and what we want is convenience. Everyone is getting a little bit older, and I’m one of those and I’d like to have a more convenient place to go vote.”
During the Feb. 9 special election in Searcy, Allen said a little issue came up when he was over at the Carmichael Community Center where a lot of voters had to be told they couldn’t vote there. They needed to go their assigned voting location.
“They tell us, ‘We have been voting here at the Carmichael Center.’ I said, ‘Yes, ma’am, but that was early voting during the last election that you voted there but your normal place is the West Race Baptist [Church],’” he said. “They thought they should be able to vote there and with vote centers, I wouldn’t have that issue with any of the voters. That would make them happy.”
Allen told the Buildings and Grounds Committee, he would appreciate the justices of the peace considering having vote centers in the county. The next step would be to getting an ordinance passed by the Quorum Court, he said. The Quorum Court meets March 16 at 7 p.m. at the extension service office at 2400 Old Landing Road.
“We have over 44,000 voters, I believe, here in White County,” he said. “The last presidential election in November, we had I think it was over 30,000 people that voted, and that’s good but why can’t we get more people out to vote? If we can make it easier for them to get out and vote and more convenient so they don’t have to drive all over to find a place to vote or if there is long lines they could go to a place with short lines.”
Election Commissioner Dorothy Bell said she was amazed by the large amount of voters who came out to early vote in the November election. She said while she was working at the extension service office, there were county residents way down to the gate in the parking lot waiting to vote, all trying to be socially distanced because of COVID-19.
Bell said anything to make voters feel more comfortable is a good thing. She also said the vote centers wouldn’t take anything away from the local sites.
“If you like your Pangburn site, vote at Pangburn,” Bell said. “If you live in Pangburn and you work in Little Rock, it’s going to make it a lot easier for you to vote. It’s all about giving everybody a chance to vote as easy as possible.”
