Nearly 20,000 White County residents had voted early approaching the deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, with plenty more standing in line at the Carmichael Community Center to top that mark.
At 4:45, 19,945 officially had voted, and White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said there were still 50-60 voters in line, meaning that the voting site would stay open until all of them had the opportunity to vote. The Carmichael Center served as one of two early voting sites in the county; the other was the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at the White County Fairgrounds.
“We have lines and we still have lines,” Allen said Monday. “The line snaked a good way out into the parking lot.”
Allen said both of the early voting sites were busy all the time.
“I love it,” he said. “I think it is fantastic that all the voters here in White County think enough of our system to vote. I love that.
“We were never bored. Normally, we would have a couple hundred a day [for early voting]; we have had 700, 800, even more each day.”
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight told The Daily Citizen late Monday afternoon that the big early voter turnout “makes us feel great.”
“I love seeing voters come out to vote. It’s a good feeling to know people are getting out to vote,” McKnight said. “This is our highest election in a long, long time.”
She said the county had a total of around 14,000 early voters in 2016, so the increase is 6,000 or so.
McKnight said COVID-19 is the main reason for the increase, but she also feels that the voting numbers will be higher overall.
“I think we will have a big turnout Tuesday,” she said. “I am excited.”
Residents will have the opportunity to follow the election results tonight by going to whitecounty.ar.gov/ electionnight. (The Daily Citizen also will be posting them on Facebook as soon as they are available.)
White County Information Technology Director Nathan Ellis said the county will have “a page specific to streaming the election as well as giving a full view of the extension office,” where the votes will be tabulated.
“I have also created a collaborative sheet, basically like an Excel spreadsheet; it’s Google sheets where people can go follow the link to keep up with the results as they come in,” Ellis said.
Ellis said he hopes to get the live streaming going at 7:30 p.m. today. It will not have audio streaming of the results. “We are going to rely mostly on the reporting sheet to keep people updated,” he said.
The flow of results from the ballot boxes coming in will determine how soon they will appear on the stream, Ellis said. As far as a time estimate, Ellis said, “it’s really, really hard because it doesn’t matter how long the line is, we have to let everyone vote who was in line by 7:30. Anyone that is in line by then will still be able to vote.”
“The plan is at 7:30 to report early voting and absentees,” he said.
As far as total results, Ellis said he would guess they will be available no later than 11:30.
“It could be as nice as 10 but there is no telling with the response that we have had so far,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.