“I needed drug court in my life,” said Luke Griffith, who graduated from the White County program and said he has reached his four-year sobriety mark.

Griffith said he grew up without his father in the picture and before he got into his teen years, he was in therapeutic foster care. Before going to drug court, Griffith said “I guess it’s like any TV show that unravels in front of your face. I was born and brought into a really bad environment. I guess I was just a subject of my environment at that and you know that’s really why I am so thankful for the community that has developed around me.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.