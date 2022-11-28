“I needed drug court in my life,” said Luke Griffith, who graduated from the White County program and said he has reached his four-year sobriety mark.
Griffith said he grew up without his father in the picture and before he got into his teen years, he was in therapeutic foster care. Before going to drug court, Griffith said “I guess it’s like any TV show that unravels in front of your face. I was born and brought into a really bad environment. I guess I was just a subject of my environment at that and you know that’s really why I am so thankful for the community that has developed around me.
“I was a 16-year needle junkie. There ain’t no other way to put it. There’s no tactful way to say it. That’s exactly what it was. The bad environment – I was in and out of lock-up.”
Griffith took part in a panel discussion presented by the nonprofit White County 100 Families highlighting White County’s adult drug court.
“I have a 10-year-old son and my wife is sitting right over there,” Griffith said. “We’ve been married for three years now. Next to that, I was in and out of my son’s life. It was a downhill spiral. It really was. It was either extensive time in prison or the grave.”
He said he chose to go to drug court because “I was looking at a better part of a 20-year sentence in prison and I knew that’s not what I wanted for myself. I hope the participants in the drug court program at this time have come to the realization of like sick and tired of being sick and tired ... I didn’t want that for myself. I didn’t want that for my child, wrecking that generational curse so to speak. I was just walking in somebody else’s shoes and not my own. I took it and ran with it.”
It ‘really works’
White County drug court officer Rodrigo Almeida, who has been in the role for six years, said drug court was first established in Miami-Dade County in Florida in 1989 as a growing response to a lot of issues they were having there with cocaine.
“They quickly noticed that just busting drug dealers wasn’t the solution,” Almeida said. “They would get somebody arrested, take all the drugs and the next day, all the drugs are back, so that just kept happening. Just arresting dealers, just getting the drugs wasn’t the solution.”
Almeida said the drug court program is “very non-traditional, a very different way of prosecuting. They didn’t treat the drug abuse as a crime. They started treating it as a disease and they chose recovery instead of prison. They started sending them to treatment.”
Since then, Almeida said, drug court has been established in all 50 states because it was found out that drug court “really works.”
In Arkansas, Almeida said drug court started in Pulaski County. In White County, it started in 2003. He said multiple agencies work together in drug court and that is a good thing because you don’t have “one boss controlling everything. You have different agencies collaborating and coming up with different solutions.”
The goals are not about prison, according to Almeida. He said rather than being arrested, thrown into jail and getting out to repeat the same things, drug abusers are now treated as people, ”like father and mom and siblings.”
Almeida said it has been learned that drug court has reduced the number of drug-related crimes and recidivism because the drug abusers are receiving treatment. “They come out, they go to drug court and they’re done. They don’t go back to jail.”
He said the program enables offenders to become productive members of society through work and community projects they become involved with. Family education and people getting their kids back from the Arkansas Department of Human Services are two more positive outcomes of drug court, Almeida added.
In Arkansas, there are 43 adult drug court programs functioning throughout the state, he said. Drug court was established in Arkansas through Act 1226 of 2003. He said it was designed to alleviate jail overcrowding issues. In White County, the capacity of drug court is 40 participants.
“The idea is, ‘How can we help?’ rather than, ‘How can we send this person to jail?’” Almeida said. He said a lot of drug testing and accountability comes with the program. “They go to court every Tuesday so there is constant contact with the judge.” He said outpatient treatment programs come to drug court three times at the beginning for groups.
Drug court in White County is 36 months long. “In the beginning, it is very intense,” Almeida said, adding that it gets easier as it progresses. The first year has to do with groups and “celebrating recovery.” In the second year, “it eases.” Almeida said the idea is “you are eventually able to walk on your own legs. We don’t try to keep them engaged the whole time because eventually, they are going to be on their own.”
Incentives and sanctions were brought up. “If they are not doing well, they get sanctions and the sanctions can be anything from treatment intervention to prison at the end,” Almeida said. “We use all of our resources and if there is not anything else we can do to help, prison is the only resource we have left.
Concerning eligibility for drug court, “they get a charge, they get arrested. The defense attorney will refer and then an assessment will be done on the offender and if they are eligible it goes back to the prosecuting attorney and they plead into the program from the regular court,” Almeida said.
Offenders have to be a resident of White County and have transportation “because if they cannot come three times a week to the program, they’re not going to make it,” he said. “It needs to be a nonviolent and no sexual charge. They have to want it. They are not forced into it. They receive a lot of substance abuse treatment and it’s a non-narcotic program, so they cannot be on medical marijuana or any type of narcotic while in the program.”
Random drug testing is a part of drug court and participants have to have a job, he said.
There are also a lot of community support groups for the participants to be involved in, he said. Once a month, Almeida said they try to be out in the community, giving back.
The drug court teams consists of a judge, a prosecuting attorney, a defense attorney, a probation officer, a counselor, a community liaison and a coordinator.
All the agencies working together do everything as a team, including making all the decisions, he said. He calls his side of “supervision” an intensive one. He handles interaction with all of the law enforcement agencies and does a lot of home visits. With these visits, he said he also finds out what the needs are.
Family unifications and better educations are two things he said can come out of drug court. A lot of people starting drug court do not have a GED or much education and “a lot of people complete drug court with a college degree,” Almeida said.
Discussing termination from drug court, Almeida said it happens when a person just decides they do not want to do it, or are absconding or just not complying with the required conditions, failing treatment or committing a new felony.
The participants who complete drug court graduate and get their records sealed, which means “it’s like it never happened,” Almeida said. “So they get their life back together. They can go a get a good job. They can go get an interview and say, ‘I’m not a felon.’”
When it comes to what a typical week would look like for a drug court participant, White County drug court advisor Susan Hathcote said at the beginning it is quite overwhelming for most participants because they are meeting three times a week in their groups and are going out in the community for their support meetings.
“They are meeting with me, they are going to court and they are looking for a job and trying to take care of their families,” Hathcote said.
As participants move through the five phases of drug court, their responsibilities lessen and by the time they go to phase four, they are doing one group meeting a week, going to court once a month and doing one support meeting. In the second year, there is after care and they report once a month. The third year is unsupervised, and at the end of that year, their record is sealed. “In three years, you have made a complete life change,” Hathcote said.
Drug court Administrator Gina Rains said that “many of our participants come in down and out. They’ve got every emotion going through their minds and Susan works with them and Rodrigo and helps them realize they are worthwhile, they can have a purpose.”
“We have to remember these are our brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles and moms and dads, and not only getting sober is one of the major benefits of the program but they get so much more,” Rains said. “They become better human beings and they also become better neighbors in our community.”
Hathcote said drug court does not want to set up anyone for failure. “We don’t want to bring somebody in and immediately kick them out and send them to prison.”
Journey to sobriety
Griffith said his journey started with a “clear property bag” out of lock-up, “and it is all due to somebody’s obedience to give back to somebody else and that’s why I strive to do so much more for my community, paying it forward.”
“I give the credit all to God,” he said, adding that Almeida and Hathcote are his “people now” and his friends. He said at any given time he can call Almeida and if he doesn’t answer right away, he will return his call, and “Ms. Susan” will too. “I’m eternally grateful for that.”
Griffith said he was a couple months into a new job at Cintas. “It has been a journey this far. I just come across my four-year sobriety mark.” He said White County 100 Families “helped me get my driver’s license back. I drive myself back and forth to work. I have been able to be a head coach, an assistant coach and give back to the community. I coach peewee football, baseball. I am able to go fishing with my kids again.”
“Drug court gave me the opportunity to understand not only what my rooted problems was but be able to develop good coping skills, and I say all this for drug court and I do give credit to the Lord.”
Griffith said he had some of his church community in the seats in the room. He said he does his very best to give back to the community, hosting a Bible study. “The tools and the weapons have been given to me to fight back against addiction, anything and everything that comes at me with adversity. I just don’t tuck and run no more. I stand my ground. I minister to people. I’m a pillar at my church. The sky is the limit right now. God has taken me under his wing and I do my absolute best to give back.”
Prior to coming into drug court, Shana Woodell said her life was “just like chaotic.”
“The one thing I have known my entire life is that I wanted to be a good mom. I wanted that more than I wanted a husband and I wanted that more than I wanted anything, but situations happen,” Woodell said. “My childhood, I grew up in a very abusive and alcoholic home and my dad was a real bad alcoholic, and I lived with my grandma. ... Then when she passed I went to live with my mom and I met a guy and I got pregnant and I had a kid when I was in the 11th grade, and then he got on drugs so then I stayed on drugs.
“It was just a spiral out of control and then. … I’ve tried several different rehabs and I would go and I would thrive and I would do great but as soon as they let me out, I would come back home and try to be a mom and get my life back, but it was so overwhelming. And then I had them triggers where I would run into old people. I didn’t know how to integrate life and get back to normal because I lived that way for so long.”
Facing going to prison “for a very long time,” Woodell chose drug court.
“I just really wanted to be a good mom. That’s what I wanted more than anything,” she said.
Woodell said since coming to drug court she has learned to be independent. At first, she said, she need the accountability but she has since been able to find a good job and “to be that mom that my kids need and be there for them every day, not just when I would get visits with them.”
Her biggest takeaway is learning how to be sober but yet still be the mom, the one to take care of her kids. “When I was in treatment I would yearn for that so bad. I didn’t know how to deal with it. That’s all I ever wanted. I am just living now. I am able to live in my community with my children and being the mother that I knew I could be.”
Woodell said she misses the groups and the counseling sessions and said she always feels like there will be a connection with the people who were and still are a part of the drug court program. “I feel like my life is just starting.”
