Rain dampened plans to hold a rally against the Arkansas LEARNS Act at the White County Courthouse on Thursday evening, but not the stance of those who gathered instead at Spring Park against the Republican-backed education legislation passed this year.
“It’s our duty and it’s our pleasure to oppose the LEARNS Act,” White County Democratic Party Chairman Scot Crenshaw told a group of close to 25 under the pavilion in Spring Park. “That’s why we’re here today.
“... There’s a lot going on in our state and in our party and in our citizenship and so that’s why we are coming together today.”
The rally was one of several held across the state as Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students resubmitted a citizens’ veto referendum Thursday to try to repeal the omnibus education package. Attorney General Tim Griffin, a Republican, had rejected the initial proposal because of concerns about the title. If the revamped proposal is approved and enough signatures are gathered, the proposal would be included in the November 2024 general election.
Crenshaw said he was a product of public education and in his graduating class at Genoa Central, outside of Texarkana, there were a total of 31 students. He said his wife was a pharmacist at Kroger in Cabot, and he taught for 21 years in the Bible Department at Harding University.
“You can’t think of any more ‘red’ place than that,” he said, adding that he used to be president of his college’s Republican Party. “We are all on a journey and I kind of changed through the years.”
Crenshaw said he is also the executive director of Impact 360 Martial Arts and Self Defense and has three children who “all went to public schools.” He has a granddaughter who goes to Sidney Deener Elementary School “and loves it,” he said.
“We are the ‘we the people,’” he said. “We love democracy. We love education. We love diversity. We love people. We love all people. We love all kinds of people, and that is what drives many of us here today. You know what? We love our children more than we love our guns. We don’t believe that the answer to our education is burning books or see the things we see on the news virtually every day today.
“We live in a strange and challenging culture but you know in challenging times, it leads the cream to rise to the top. It brings the best out of people, and that’s what we’re counting on here. That’s why we are here today.”
He said in the crowd were students, teachers, parents and citizens “that just want something better than what we are hearing. We want a quality education for all students, not just the privileged and the rich, for everybody. We don’t want a policy that turns out to discriminate against the underprivileged and the poor and the marginalized people. We don’t want a policy that will lead us to a segregated classroom. If you read much about it, you will see maybe that this is happening if this goes through.”
“Gov. [Sarah Huckabee] Sanders’ LEARNS Act, in my opinion, will devastate public education in Arkansas, which is the bedrock of our future,” Crenshaw said. “We can’t really stand by and witness the debasing of the value of what we offer our children, We just can’t do that.”
He said repealing the act is more than the Democratic Party or the Republican Party, Libertarians and Independents. “It is important for all of us. This is why we came together today.”
Among other things, the LEARNS Act, signed into law by Sanders in early March after being passed by the Arkansas Legislature, creates an Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account Program, allowing 90 percent per student in state foundation funding (prior year’s amount) to be used for non-public school education, such as private schools and homeschooling; raises the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000 while eliminating the mandatory salary schedule; and prevents public schools from teaching on sexually-explicit subjects, gender identity or sexual orientation until at least the sixth grade.
Crenshaw brought up the 75 hours of public service LEARNS (literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety) requires of students, saying private school students aren’t required to do it. The requirement, which goes into effect beginning with the 2026-27 graduating class, can be waived for certain circumstances, including a major illness or a student being a major income contributor for a family.
‘Not a fan’
Matt Cleveland, described by Crenshaw as an advocate for children and families, a product of Searcy public schools and a parent of two public school students and a toddler who will be going to public schools, said he’s “not a fan of this act [because] I think it was from the top to the bottom, the wrong process.”
“It is not what is best for public school educators,” Cleveland said. “We had a town hall meeting at Searcy High School the week between when the Senate passed it and when the House passed it. In that meeting, both of the legislators admitted that neither one had talked to a single teacher other than one of them’s retired mother who was a public school educator. That was the only feedback they received on this bill before voting on it. It is exact backwards on how this should have played out. I was frustrated to see that.”
He said teachers weren’t brought to any focus groups about the bill before it was passed. “It is not how democracy is supposed to work,” he said.
Cleveland said he owes his livelihood to the teachers who taught him and his family over the years “and to see them disrespected in such a way ... it fueled a little bit of righteous anger, I think.”
He said he is glad to see an organization like CAPES come out and support public school teachers and students and everybody that is interested in public schools. He said they are going to have to take matters into their own hands and get the referendum on the ballot to repeal the act.
“We have got to give people their voice back,” Cleveland said. “We are going to have to get 90,000 signatures from across the state from 50 different counties. So we’re going to need a lot of volunteers to help out to collect signatures.”
He said there will be a lot of printing costs because the LEARNS Act was 145 pages long. “You have to take that with every clipboard of signatures.”
Cleveland told those gathered that after the referendum language was submitted to the attorney general again Thursday, “more than likely it will take another 10 days before he will give an answer because it seems like they are dragging their feet. They don’t want this to happen. They don’t want us to be here today because this was a show of brute force to get this through the congress like they did. I’m excited this group exists to give Arkansans their voice back.”
Cleveland agreed that public education is the “bedrock of our state, our society and our republic.” He said public education is more than just about education, “it’s about teaching kids to be good humans.”
It feels personal
Searcy High School English teacher Calandra Cook said she kind of takes the LEARNS Act personally because it feels personal.
“I think most Arkansans agree that the $36,000 base pay for teachers was low; however, the $50,000 base pay was a mistake,” Cook said. She said when a first-year teacher is making the same amount as a 20-year veteran who has a master’s degree, it is like saying a person with 20 years of experience and an advanced education, “what they have done and the service they have put in is meaningless, and it’s kind of insulting that everything that we have done and put in doesn’t matter.”
Cook has taught at Searcy High School for nine years and is currently serving as a yearbook advisor. Her husband is a Harding University professor and they have two daughters in Searcy schools. Cook said her family has been in Searcy since 2014 when her husband came to Harding to teach music. She said she has been in education a lot longer.
“My father was an agriculture education teacher for 44 years in Ohio,” she said. “My mom taught and worked in education for over 30 years. My brother is a band teacher at our alma mater in Ohio and my sister has an early education degree and teaches her kids. You can probably say that education is our family calling.”
Cook said while merit pay works in other fields because they are paid based on their job, teachers are paid based on the job and the performance of students based on assessments. “So how can a teacher’s success be based on one test score on one day of one year when you have so many considerations to take into play, like was that student hungry, tired or sick that day or were his parents sick or was that parent without a job or going through a divorce, had a best friend quit talking to student, had she failed her chemistry test the day before, was she nervous about an interview later that day?”
Cook said she knows the governor has said that districts can put in steps for rewarding teachers for their experience and education, but “if the state is saying those markers don’t matter, then it’s basically saying to the districts that they don’t matter.” She said at least that is how she is interpreting it.
“Arkansas is going to lose teachers because they are not going to be able to afford to stay in a profession that doesn’t appreciate them,” Cook said.
She also addressed banning teaching curriculum such as critical race theory, saying she has never heard of a school that has taught CRT and she believes there are legislators and other people thinking that she and her fellow teachers are trying to indoctrinate the children.
Cook said her job “has been and always will be to facilitate learning and develop thinkers who will go out into the world armed with essential skills, a breadth of knowledge and empathy for others and introducing them to a variety of texts with diverse characters and viewpoints to help them understand that their experiences are not the same as all of their peers, let alone all of humans.”
“I want them to know about the past so they are not condemned to repeat some of the darkest periods of history,” she said. She also talked about wanting the students to make connections between and among ideas of yesterday and today.
Trevor McGarrah teaches computer science at Searcy High School “right across the hall from Calandra.” McGarrah, who has three children with two current students in the Searcy School District, also feels LEARNS in not the answer to the problems in public education, Crenshaw said. McGarrah said he has been very active on Twitter and has spoken up about the LEARNS Act.
“The problem is we have legislators in Little Rock who have little to no experience in public education beyond their time as students or what they see as a parent of their young children,” McGarrah said. “And when people are making decisions about education without consulting the experts in the room, there’s a problem.
“You don’t go to your car mechanic if you’re having heart issues. You don’t go to your physician if you have issues with the grass in your yard. If you have issues with public education, you go to the teachers; we’re the ones in the classroom dealing with the ins and outs. We’re the ones that in some instances do more than just teach our subject.”
He said many teachers got into the education field “because that is what we wanted to do. We wanted to teach. We wanted to see that light bulb go off in the eyes and in the minds of the students. We want them to become all that they can be. However, we have politicians who have agendas on how they think education should be from their point of view and they are not in the classroom to see what legislative mandates do to the classroom. With the LEARNS Act, it increases the amount of requirements that schools and teachers have to do.”
He mentioned the voucher program, saying, “They are now saying those public funds can follow the students who go to these schools, like private schools or homeschooling, that no longer have to meet the mandated requirements like public schools do.” He said a private school gets to choose who it accepts but the public schools have to take everyone.
Citing a need for more mental health professionals in school, McGarrah said data over the last several years shows that the amount of stress, anxiety and depression with youth has been skyrocketing. “It’s not just social media. It is because they are aware of the world around them and they see no hope for the future, and that is something legislators don’t necessarily know because they are not talking to students on a daily basis. They don’t see the concerns that they bring into the classroom and the state just wants a test score to go up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.