Rain dampened plans to hold a rally against the Arkansas LEARNS Act at the White County Courthouse on Thursday evening, but not the stance of those who gathered instead at Spring Park against the Republican-backed education legislation passed this year.

“It’s our duty and it’s our pleasure to oppose the LEARNS Act,” White County Democratic Party Chairman Scot Crenshaw told a group of close to 25 under the pavilion in Spring Park. “That’s why we’re here today.

