The White County Democratic Party will hold a rally Thursday at the White County Courthouse advocating against the LEARNS Act passed this year by the Arkansas Legislature.
“We really feel like this will undermine public education in Arkansas and will set it back,” Scot Crenshaw, chairman of the party, said.
According to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee, the 145-page omnibus law covers everything from school vouchers, to increased pay for teachers and higher literacy standards for elementary students. Sanders has described her education reform package as “the largest overhaul of the state's education system in Arkansas history.” LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.
“There are several things about this law and it’s an attack on public education,” Crenshaw said. “There is a groundswell of opposition, a lot of it from teachers."
Steve Grappe, formerly chairman of the White County Democratic Party, is now a state officer for the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) and recently filed a statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission and submitted a ballot title to the Attorney General’s Office for a referendum to have the LEARNS Act repealed. If it’s approved, the group will start gathering signatures to get the referendum on the ballot.
In an interview with UALR Public Radio, Grappe said, “We don’t feel like the citizens of Arkansas had any voice in this. The Republicans had this bill for weeks before the Democrats did, and we got it for less than 48 hours before it went to committee. It’s all rushed.”
In the same interview, Grappe praised parts of the bill, like raising the state’s minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000, but he said people have concerns about finding sufficient funding to support the bill’s many initiatives.
Thursdays rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in conjunction with rallies in Little Rock, Jonesboro, Fayetteville and other cities in Arkansas. Several teachers, students and parents are slated to speak. There also will be a booth for voter registration and a fundraising booth for the White County Democratic Party.
“The main thing we are emphasizing is the details of the LEARNS Act and voter registration,” Crenshaw said.
The party meets on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Arkansas State University-Beebe's Searcy campus.
