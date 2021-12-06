The number of deaths in White County is “on track’ this year to be similar to 2020, according to White County Coroner David Powell.
Powell told the White County Quorum Court at its November meeting that there had been 900 deaths in the county since Jan. 10 according to information he has received from the Arkansas Department of Health.
“Last year, [Deputy Coroner] B.J. [Rouse] told me there was 1,200 deaths,” Powell said. “He was keeping statistics. Of course, everybody knows that Searcy has become a medical center for several counties surrounding, so whenever there’s a death in the ER, even if it comes from another county, it falls on the White County coroner to take care of that and sign off the death certificate and so forth, and we’re on track now to do about the same thing this year as we did last year.”
Powell, who told the justices of the peace that he is not planning to run for re-election, spoke as part of an effort by White County Judge Michael Lincoln to have county officials explain their jobs, the number of employees they have and how their offices run. He said at the end of his term, he will have served 20 years in the role.
His office has two other employees, Rouse and Matt Smith, who is the manager of Searcy McEuen Funeral Home, and a third spot open.
“I’m having trouble filling the third spot,” Powell said. “Of course, after this year, at the first of the year, all deputies have to have training from the Law Enforcement Center on death investigations. The coroner is not required to, but the deputy coroners – since the coroner’s office is a constitutional position, they couldn’t put a requirement on the coroners, but they did on the deputies. Both of my deputies are planning on going to the January training course, that’s the next one that’s coming up.”
Powell said Rouse, who is also a Searcy police officer, “does a really, really good job,” and Smith “has been around death for several years and is a licensed funeral director. He’s real good at what he does, too.”
Powell said whenthe coroner’s office does a death investigation in a home, in a nursing home, etc., “we obtain medical records.”
“We have subpoena power, we can write our own subpoenas and by law, if we don’t come up with the information, they are required to give us medical information,” he said. “The only one I have trouble with is Walgreens Drug Store; it has to go through corporate, so I was going to talk to the prosecutor [Becky McCoy] about that and see if she wanted to explain to them what the law means so that they could.”
When he was first elected, Powell said there was a doctor that refused to give him a “few things, some records.” So he said he talked to the doctor’s wife, who was the receptionist that day, and told her that he was going to do a “coroner’s inquest” and he would require them to be there with medical records or the sheriff would be there to pick him up, whichever he wanted to do.
“Within five minutes I had the records, and I have not had a problem with that doctor since then,” Powell said.
The coroner’s office does not respond to hospice or nursing home deaths, Powell said, because there are so many they have to go on. “The hospice RN signs the death certificate.”
“There is one nursing home in the county we are now responding to because we’ve had some problems with it, but most of the nursing homes in the county are top-notch,” he said. “One of the things I ask them when they call to report the death is if the family is present and are OK with everything. If they say yes, I don’t worry about it, but if they say yes, they’re upset about one thing or another, we are going to respond to that.”
In reference to responses time from the coroner’s office, Powell said he talked to Sheriff Phillip Miller the other day and one of the things he said there was a problem with is that dispatch doesn’t know who to call but he said they tried to remedy that and have the dispatchers know who is on duty.
“If they can’t get anyone else, they can always get me,” he said.
