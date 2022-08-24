A veterans organization is working on buying a new van to take veterans to their weekly appointments at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Little Rock.
The 2015 van that is being used has 208,000 miles on it. White County Judge Michael Lincoln on Tuesday morning presented a check for $3,000 to the van fund in front of the White County Veterans Service Office. Richard Swietek, a retired Air Force veteran and a Disabled American Veterans van driver, was present with other veterans to receive the check.
“We’ve only got one,” Swietek said of the van. “There are 13 that cover the whole state. We actually start in Batesville. We pick up in Batesville, Southside, Pleasant Plains, Bald Knob, Searcy, Beebe, Cabot and Jacksonville and then head to the VA in Little Rock.
“Most of them can drive but they don’t want to drive in Little Rock traffic. It’s a free ride for them. All of our drivers are volunteers.”
According to Swietek, the area needs to come up with half of the funds for a new van and the DAV pays for the other half. “I hope this puts us over the top as far what we need,” he said of the county’s contribution.
Asked about the satisfaction that comes from helping fellow veterans, Swietek said, “It’s quite pleasing. All of our riders are very appreciate of the ride, otherwise they would not be able to get to their appointments.”
Most of the riders are from Batesville and Searcy, he said. “I would say we 20 to 30 veterans [from Searcy] that ride it at different times. We mainly go on Mondays and Wednesdays but there has been times somebody needs to get to the VA for an emergency or whatever. It’s a great thing for them.”
Swietek said he probably has driven 5,000 volunteer hours and just got a pin from the DAV for the 100,000 miles total he has driven. “I have been driving for a little over 13 years.”
Retired Army veteran Mary Qualls, who also was present for the check presentation, said those who volunteer to be a van driver “don’t have to be a veteran. A civilian can volunteer to do this as well.” Swietek said anyone interested can call him at (870) 613-1990.
The van that comes to White County is parked behind the Independence County Sheriff’s Office in Batesville. “That’s where we start,” Swietek said. “We leave Batesville at 7 a.m. and then make our way down to the stops.”
Qualls, who is from Izard County, living in Mount Pleasant, said, “We have veterans from Sharp County, Izard County, Independence County and north of Independence County.”
Vietnam veteran David Nardecchia, who retired from Navy active duty in 1969 and the reserves in 1972, added that “anybody that would like to drive the van can also get with the White County Veterans Affairs Office and they can get them in touch with us.”
Qualls said the office also should be contacted by riders if they wanted to schedule to ride in the van. She said she is a new driver herself, having been driving the van for less than a year.
“One of my favorite parts of driving is the conversations I get to have with the veterans,” Qualls said. “I get to hear their life stories. I get to develop personal relationships with them and I get to have a positive impact on their life.”
Nardecchia added, “We often say, ‘What’s said in the van stays in the van.’”
