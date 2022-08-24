Veterans van fund check presentation day

White County contributed $3,000 to the veterans van fund Tuesday morning. Judge Michael Lincoln (center) made the presentation to van driver Richard Swietek, a retired veteran. The van is used to pick up veterans and take them to Little Rock for their doctor appointments, usually on Mondays and Wednesdays. The current van has 208,000 miles on it.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

A veterans organization is working on buying a new van to take veterans to their weekly appointments at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Little Rock.

The 2015 van that is being used has 208,000 miles on it. White County Judge Michael Lincoln on Tuesday morning presented a check for $3,000 to the van fund in front of the White County Veterans Service Office. Richard Swietek, a retired Air Force veteran and a Disabled American Veterans van driver, was present with other veterans to receive the check.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.