A growing enrollment creating a need for school expansion is resulting in the White Country Central School District asking for a 2-mill property tax increase in August, according to Superintendent Dean Stanley.
Stanley said the increase would result in the district’s current rate rising to 40.1 mills.
“At one time, the millage rate was 39.3, but during the gas and oil [boom], because of state law, if your assessment value goes up over 10 percent, the millage rate actually rolls back,” he said. “We have actually been rolled back from 39.3 to 38.1 during that time period.
“Unfortunately, when the assessment values drop over 10 percent, when gas and oil prices dropped and they weren’t producing very much here, our assessment value has dropped substantially since that point, but your millage rate does not automatically roll back up. It only goes up by vote of voters.”
He said with the district requesting a 2-mill increase to fund growth projects, it would be “only an acuity increase of 0.8 of what was voted in, but it will be a 2.0 increase from what we are right now.”
Stanley said the district reached an enrollment high of 800 this past school year, and although “we slightly declined from that ... we have stayed steady in the 780 and 790 range all year long, which is up about 70 kids over the last three years.”
“Not counting any legal transfers we get over the summer, we are going to be up again next year,” he said. “We have surpassed a couple of districts that we have never been larger than before within the county.”
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanley said the district has been able to sustain some growth, which he called “remarkable.” He said he thinks word of mouth is getting out with the number of kids transferring into the district.
“There has also been some new subdivisions that have been built in our area that has helped,” he said. “We are very excited about what the future holds for us getting larger.”
However, he said “getting larger also brings some problems, and our biggest problem right now is that we are running out of space. ... At our elementary level we are out of space.”
Over the last two years, White County Central has had kindergarten classes with more than 70 students. There are four kindergarten classes and 2021-22 will be the third year in a row that the district had to have four.
Next year, the district will have to have four first grades for the first time, Stanley said. “Obviously, the growth is from the lower levels up.”
“It’s vital that we do some expansion and in the process of our expansion, our attempt is to move all of our fifth to eighth grade, our middle school, all into one facility, all under one roof. Right now, we are split between two buildings separated along way on campus. That is our goal and that will open up some room in our elementary building for our K-4 so we will have enough room to house everybody.”
He said the district’s plans also “would be to demolish the old high school building and our old choir building and actually connect our middle school and high school together with that new facility of about 24,000 square feet, which would put grades five through 12th under one roof for most of the day.”
He said the current configuration creates “a safety issue because a lot of our classes, the kids have to go outside right now.”
Stanley said the district has applied for partnership money from the Arkansas Department of Education, which has approved about $3 million toward this project. “That’s $2 million toward this building and that’s a million dollars an expansion to our kitchen and cafeteria spacing.”
He said all of the projects the district wants to do costs a total of $7 million to $8 million. “That rest will be on the district as to what we do.”
Stanley said these projects are a big deal for the district’s parents and students.
“In this project, we will be able to do this building, this 24,000-square foot addition. We will be able to add on to our cafeteria and our kitchen space,” he said. “And then, we will be able to do some athletic improvements. We plan on building a soccer field. We plan on renovating our baseball field and either putting in a new softball field – that is our hope – and also a concession and a bathroom that will hit all three of those fields. All three of the fields will be somewhat together where we can share a common concession/bathroom area.”
A water treatment/sewer treatment plant will be put in to take care of the sewer needs because the district is not on any type of city sewer, Stanley said.
As far as a time line for getting the projects done, Stanley said there will be three publics meetings, in June, July and August, where the plans will be laid out for the projects and questions can be asked about them. Voting day would be Aug. 10.
“If the millage passes and we are very, very hopeful that it will – I don’t think we have had a millage increase ever fail here in an election so we are hoping to keep that intact – it would then generate the money that we would start demolition in early next spring, January, February and construction would start in that spring through the summer,” Stanley said.
He said it would take a couple of years to complete the work.
The growth going on in the district, Stanley said, makes him feel really good as the superintendent. He said it is a sign of a “vibrant community, one that is growing, one that is excited about their kids and one that people want to me a part of.”
He said he attributes that to the vision of the White County Central School Board and to the staff and faculty who have “really embraced the kids here.” As a result, he said the district is reaping the benefits.
