The White County Central School District will break ground on its new middle school and cafeteria next week, according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.
The district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 10 a.m., Smith told the White County Central School Board on Thursday.
“They’ll have some dirt and they’ll have shovels out here for us to put our foot in to start a groundbreaking ceremony,” he said. “I invited Sen. [Jonathan] Dismang who was very instrumental in helping us get additional funding.”
Some state representatives also have been invited, he added before telling the School Board, “If you want to invite anyone, feel free.”
WCC voters passed a 2-mill property tax increase in September 2021 to back an expansion plan for the district. The debt service mills were being sought so that “a $9,520,000 refunding and construction bond issue could provide approximately $5,800,000 to be used for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities,” according to a pamphlet from the district that promoted the election.
At the time, The Daily Citizen was told that the millage would allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-than-20,000-square foot classroom building, a more-than-8,000 square foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas. It also was said at the time that the state had approved $3 million in partnership money.
Smith said he and School Board President Stan Yingling will be speaking at the ground breaking and some representatives from Nabholz Construction out of Jonesboro, which is in charge of the project, will be there. “I’m excited to finally get it going,” Smith said.
For the middle school, Smith said the district was still waiting on rebar and steel to arrive. “We’re about two to three weeks out on that,” he said. “I look for October first to really start on it.”
Smith also gave an update on the sewer treatment facility, which he had previously said is “going to flow from every building.”
“It’s going to go to bid in probably 10 days,” he said. For the facility itself, Smith said the district has a price of around $500,000. “There is some geothermal that they have to check and some water levels that they have got to check down here before they can actually place it and get ready to start all that stuff. The bid is going to go out on that with Nabholz.”
