Enrollment has “stayed steady” for the White County Central School District “even after the new year,” according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.
“Sometimes you have an increase and sometimes you have a decrease of people moving over the holidays, but we stayed at around 820,” Smith told the WCC School Board last week.
Smith said the numbers continue a pattern of growth for the district over the last five years.
“Even with the turmoil we went thorough last year, we still had growth,” he said, referencing reaction to the School Board choosing not to renew then-Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract. “We added 35 students this year. That speaks volumes of what Central is about. Our district is the only one around that has shown growth over the last five years.”
He also discussed the district’s finances in his state of the school address Thursday, saying the School Board has always been great stewards of the district’s money and has spent wisely as he said can be seen from the balance of the building fund.
Smith brought up the 2-mill property tax increase passed by voters in September 2021 to back the district’s need to expand. “Mr. Stanley told me that a millage has never failed him at White County Central and that is a testament to the patrons and the leaders of this district because sometimes it’s hard to pass a millage. And that just shows how much this community cares about the school and we are blessed that they do put this school first.”
The debt service mills were being sought so that “a $9,5200,000 refunding and construction bond issue could provide approximately $5,800,000 to be used for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities,” according to a pamphlet from the district that promoted the election.
At the time, The Daily Citizen was told that the millage would allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-that-20,000-square foot classroom building, a more-than-8,000 square foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas. It also was said at the time that the state had approved $3 million in partnership money.
Smith said he was at a superintendents symposium the week before Thursday’s meeting and met with state Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) for about 45 minutes. “He was very, very receptive to our cause, which is very good. I feel like we are going to get the help financially that we need to maybe get that [building] money up to $275 a square foot, whatever passes through legislation, whatever that may be. I feel that he sees our need. He sees what we promised our patrons.
“And I told Sen. Dismang, ‘Senator, we have scaled back [due to higher construction costs]. We have done everything we can to save money and make this affordable for our patrons but also keeping the integrity of the buildings because we want it to be a show place. I understand we don’t want it to be a Taj Mahal but I also don’t want it to be a box. I want it to be aesthetically pleasing and good for our students and our teachers and something to be proud of.’”
Smith said he also met with state Rep. Les Eaves and then the newly elected chairman of the House Education Committee, state Rep.Brian Evans. “I feel good about getting some of that partnership money raised in legislative session which has begun.”
Smith said he feels WCC’s plans will be sent to the Department of Education fairly soon and held up on approval until the district finds out what the Legislature is going to do to help it financially. “I’m willing to take a month delay [on the building project] for $2 million. I’m willing to take that chance. We’d still be on track to get in there by the start of the year to start the school year.”
A bill under consideration that Smith mentioned would “change the start date of school again,” setting it no earlier than Aug. 14 and no later than Aug. 26. The bill was filed Thursday, he said. “If it makes it through committee, it will go before the Legislature.”
