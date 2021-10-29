WCC board to discuss zoning after no action taken on waiver
A state House of Representatives bill that would have allowed smaller school districts to receive a zoning exemption was introduced during the Arkansas Legislature’s recent special session, according to White County Central School District Superintendent Dean Stanley, and it would have let districts like his get a waiver.
However, Stanley said no action was taken on the bill during the session, and the White County Central School Board is expected to discuss reorganizing the board due to minority numbers in the 2020 U.S. Census at Thursday’s meeting at 5 p.m.
“There is a bill that has been introduced, that particular bill, let’s say if you got 8,000 residents or less in your district, you would have a waiver and an exemption from having to zone” the board positions, Stanley said, adding that if the bill had passed, White County Central would not have had to worry about zoning.
He said at the board’s October meeting that he wanted to see “how that works out,” but said that if it didn’t, “then we would have two options. One, we would have five zones with board members or we would have five board members and two at-large board members.”
The district currently has five board positions. State law requires that school boards with a minority population of 10 percent have to be zoned. WCC’s minority population is 12 percent.
Other school districts in the county with minority populations above the 10-percent threshold are Searcy (20.1 percent), Riverview (19.3 percent), Beebe (14.1 percent) and Bald Knob (10.9 percent). The Beebe School Board decided in September to redistrict into five zones for its board positions. Beebe Superintendent told the board that for the five zones, “the zones have to be equitable, meaning there can’t be more than a 5-percent variance in population.”
At Wednesday’s Searcy School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said that the school district did not have change its zoning. “After conferring with our legal counsel, our district has determined that no significant change in voting age population has occurred and the Searcy School District believes it is in compliance” with state law and the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” Hart said.
Stanley said if a board decides to increase or decrease its numbers, the district has to petition the Arkansas Board of Education at least 90 days before an election and explain why the district needs more or fewer board members.
This year’s school board election for White County Central ends Tuesday. Incumbent Larry Stevens is facing challenger Brandon Martin. Early voting will conclude Monday at 4 p.m. at the White County Clerk’s Office. Election day voting will take place in the White County Central auditorium from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
