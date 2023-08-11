The White County Central School District is continuing to grow, with 853 students expected for the first day of school next week, according to administrators.

The enrollment expected Tuesday is up from 819 students the district had at the close of last school year. The previous year’s enrollment ended at 790. Superintendent Pharis Smith said earlier this year that the district had shown a pattern of growth over the last five years, so the projected numbers continue that pattern.

