The White County Central School District is continuing to grow, with 853 students expected for the first day of school next week, according to administrators.
The enrollment expected Tuesday is up from 819 students the district had at the close of last school year. The previous year’s enrollment ended at 790. Superintendent Pharis Smith said earlier this year that the district had shown a pattern of growth over the last five years, so the projected numbers continue that pattern.
WCC Elementary School Principal Mark Wagner told the School Board on Thursday night that “as of right now, we are 367 [students]. I believe I ended the year at 350 so we’re up 17 from the end of the year.”
“It’s going to be a full building this year,” Wagner said. “It’s a good thing but it makes you very excited for this new middle school building being built. So we will be very full. Several of our grades are close to maxed out right now so it’s good; we will just be very busy.
“The preschool is almost full, too. They are at 77 right now, so we’re big and it looks like we’ll stay big for a while. That’s a good projection there.”
WCC Middle School Principal Michael Strother said her school is “looking at about 242, 243, which is up about 12-15 from last year as well. We did move a really big class over to the high school. That eighth-grade class, there was 70-something in that class, replaced them with like 52 fourth-graders, but we still grew overall because each grade added kids it seemed like.”
Strother said there are around 73 sixth-graders, while “we finished the year last year around 67, so there was like six or seven just in that one grade.”
Dr. Jackye Underwood, principal of the high school said it has “28 new students. Some of them are students that went to another school because they didn’t want to follow our rules but them coming back, they learned that our school was better. Of course, I told them that when they left so I’m excited to have them back.”
“We have some new students,” she said. “Two students came from the West Coast.
“We are going to have a foreign exchange student [from Germany]. We have kids coming from Searcy, Riverview and Bald Knob, transfers, school choice so we’re excited about that.
“We are ready for our students over there. The teachers are excited. Our culture is changing to they want to be there, they want to learn, but they want to have fun, too. Our current number is 243 and last year at the end it was 215.”
Strother said the district was second in the state overall to reading growth this year and praised the collective effort “all the way across the board.” He said math is a little bit of a struggle “as a whole unit.”
